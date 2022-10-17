'In the Business World the Rearview Mirror is Clearer Than Windshield'-Warren Buffett; MHRenew American Dream Effort
"In the business world the rear-view mirror is always clearer than the windshield" quote by Warren E. Buffett, MHVille Leader Showcases Efforts To Renew American Dream Plus, Sunday Weekly Headlines Recap MHProNews.
https://www.manufacturedhomepronews.com/foot-dragging-rigged-system-manufactured-housing-lending-comments-to-feds-by-various-professionals/ <
These are some of the experts and research that have weighed in on the facts and controveries regarding modern manufactured housing and its pottenial role in solving the affordable housing crisis.
Definitions and terminology for factory-built housing are not interchangable. Mobile home, manufactured home, modular housing, and trailer house are all distinctive terms with legal meanings.
Affordable manufactured housing trade media leader ManufacturedHomeProNews.com anniversary and start of their 14th year of publishing, Buffett quote pondered.
• Warren Buffett, via Berkshire Hathaway (BRK).
• William “Bill” Gates III, a large stockholder in BRK and whose Gates Foundation also has a big stake in Berkshire Hathaway. BRK shares means Clayton Homes, 21st Mortgage Corporation, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Shaw, and a host of other firms that have some level of direct manufactured housing interests.
• BlackStone has assets under management (AUM) of some $880.9 billion USD, says left-leaning Wikipedia.
• BlackRock has $10 Trillion in AUM, says Wikipedia.
Berkshire Hathaway has among its wholly owned subsidiaries Clayton Homes, 21st Mortgage Corporation, and Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance (VMF). These firms have been the subject of several federal and mainstream media reports, as well as probes provided by MHProNews and MHLivingNews.
“When some of the wealthiest people and [biggest] corporate interests in the U.S...have billions to trillions of dollars at their disposal, they should be able to achieve all sorts of impressive outcomes,” noted the Sunday weekly recap of the headline reports with commentary on the Daily Business News on MHProNews. “So, given that they [i.e.: some of the deepest pockets in the U.S.] are already invested in manufactured housing, and [because] there is a need for millions of new housing units in America, and keeping in mind that [conventional housing] builders can’t catch up, why aren’t those billionaires or deep pocket corporations” doing more in “manufactured home production, developing, marketing, public relations, lobbying, legal efforts, etc.?”
That fascinating fact-packed report and related commentary probes those questions. That article is found at this link below.
https://www.manufacturedhomepronews.com/in-the-business-world-the-rear-view-mirror-is-always-clearer-than-the-windshield-warren-buffett-mhville-leader-showcases-efforts-to-renew-american-dream-plus-sunday-weekly/
Among other headline reports found on the MHProNews home page on this date are the following.
Fact Check-Texas Manufactured Housing Association (TMHA) and TRERC Research on Manufactured Housing Trends in #1 Production, Shipments Manufactured Homes State; plus MHVille REITs, Stocks Update
https://www.manufacturedhomepronews.com/fact-check-texas-manufactured-housing-association-tmha-and-trerc-research-on-manufactured-housing-trends-in-1-production-shipments-manufactured-homes-state-plus-mhville-reits-stocks-update/
The Home Journey Roadmap, Mortgage Giant Freddie Mac Explains Step-By-Step ‘How to Achieve the American Dream with Manufactured Housing’ – Financing, Buyers Tips, Facts and Analysis
https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com/the-home-journey-roadmap-mortgage-giant-freddie-mac-explains-step-by-step-how-to-achieve-the-american-dream-with-manufactured-housing-financing-buyers-tips-facts-and-analysis/
‘Demand for Affordable Manufactured Housing in Florida and U.S. Continues Strong’ Terry Trexler, President of Nobility Homes ‘Announced Sales and Earnings for Its Third Quarter 2022’ Facts, More
https://www.manufacturedhomepronews.com/demand-for-affordable-manufactured-housing-in-florida-and-u-s-continues-strong-terry-trexler-president-of-nobility-homes-announced-sales-and-earnings-for-its-third-quarter/
‘Debunking Manufactured Housing Myths – Get the Facts,’ Says Mortgage Giant Freddie Mac’s Research – FHLMC Counters, Clarifies Claims About Trailer Houses, Mobile Homes, and Tiny Houses
https://www.manufacturedhomelivingnews.com/debunking-manufactured-housing-myths-get-the-facts-says-mortgage-giant-freddie-macs-research-fhlmc-counters-clarifies-claims-about-trailer-houses-mobi/
MHProNews explores remarks or reports by the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR), ther Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI), the Texas Manufactured Housing Association (TMHA), the Florida Manufactured Housing Association (FMHA), the Modular Home Builders Association (MHBA), the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the National Association of Home Builers (NAHB), the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the Job Creators Network (JCN), and others.
The critically acclaimed publication is the first and still only known manufactured home industry Daily Business News on MHProNews market report.
Manufactured Home Communities (MHC) Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), manufactured home industry connected stocks, along with a snapshot of the broader equities, and headline news that span the left-right media divide are provided.
Expert insights unpack quarterly and other reports by publicly trade firms such as Skyline Champion (SKY), Cavco Industries (CVCO), Nobility Homes (NOBH), Legacy Housing (LEGH), Deer Valley Homebuilders, Sun Communities (SUI), Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), UMH Properties (UMH), Flagship Communities, The Carlyle Group, Blackstone, BlackRock, and others.
About MHLivingNews
Since 2012, Manufactured Home Living News (ManufacturedHomeLivingNews.com or MHLivingNews.com) has published the expert commentary, third party research, facts checks, analysis and home buyer shopping tips that the public craves.
About MHProNews/MHLivingNews Co-Founder L. A. "Tony" Kovach
Beyond thousands of articles on MHProNews/MHLivingNews, co-founder L. A. "Tony" Kovach has been published or cited by others. Examples include the Associated Press (AP), Chicago Sun Times, The Hill, PissedConsumer, LawnStarter, WND.com, Moxie Magazine, The Florida Times Union, Sarasota Herald Tribune, Gainesville Sun, WorldNetDaily.com, Lakeland Ledger, Baptist Global News, Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), Manufactured Home Merchandiser Magazine, Automated Builder, the National Association of Realtors, the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI), the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR), public officials including the CFPB, FHFA, and dozens of others.
Kovach is a multiple award winning history buff whose several recognitions and accomplishments include the prestigious Lottinville Award in History from the University of Oklahoma (O.U.).
Kovach's video interviews of manufactured housing include James "Jim" Clayton founder of Clayton Homes, Joseph "Joe" Stegmayer formerly with Cavco Industries, Samuel "Sam" Landy of UMH Properties, Sunshine Homes' John Bostick, Danny Ghorbani and Mark Weiss with MHARR, Nathan Smith with SSK Properties (since rebranded Flagship Communities), and other manufactured home industry personalities.
L. A. "Tony" Kovach
MHProNews.com
+1 832-689-1729
All the Truth About Manufactured Homes - Interview by Pissed Consumer with L. A. ‘Tony’ Kovach (Part 1)