Interior Design Firm Linly Designs Acquires Luxury Furniture Brand Marge Carson

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicagoland luxury interior design firm and retailer Linly Designs has purchased California-based custom furniture brand Marge Carson.

After 75 years of operation as a resource for high-end residential upholstery, bedroom, and occasional furniture sold through retailers, design center showrooms, and interior designers, Marge Carson's former CEO Jim LaBarge announced earlier this month that he would be ceasing operations to focus on his health. Linly Designs, with a reputation for excellence, growth, and high-end design services, purchased the brand this week.

"Out of many interested and highly-qualified parties, I have chosen Janet as my successor to carry on the spirit, quality, and design excellence of Marge Carson," said LaBarge. "She is someone in the industry with brilliance, a reputation for achievement, and a mindset for success," LaBarge said of Janet Linly, President & CEO of Linly Designs.

The Marge Carson furniture brand is known not only within the United States, but globally for their uncompromised quality, generously-proportioned silhouettes, and some of the finest textiles in the industry. With designs that are exclusive to their brand, Marge Carson is sought after by the most discerning clientele for their exquisite styles and world-renowned craftsmanship.

Marge Carson was started in 1947 by Marjorie Carson and is believed to be the only major furniture manufacturer started by an interior designer. "It feels that the brand has come full circle from its inception with Marjorie Carson now that Janet Linly has acquired the brand," LaBarge said, adding, "I feel that the Marge Carson name is in the best possible hands."

Janet Linly established Linly Designs in 2002 and provides the Chicagoland area a resource for fine furniture and luxury home décor while offering elite interior design services. With an 11,000 sq. ft. retail store, Linly Designs has been one of Marge Carson's largest accounts in the Midwest for over a decade. "We are celebrating our 20-year anniversary this year, so I could not be happier for this acquisition," says Linly. "Within the design industry, the Marge Carson brand has become synonymous with luxury and excellence and I feel fortunate and honored that I will be able to continue that legacy."

As a leader in the design industry, Linly Designs offers high-end interior design services to create refined living spaces for clients all over the U.S. Operating an 11,000-square-foot showroom in Clarendon Hills, Linly is the only US-based design firm featured in many Royal, commemorative publications including their most recent Rolls-Royce Club Platinum Jubilee Edition album. Among their many achievements, Linly Designs is also a member of the Chicago FORBES Community.

