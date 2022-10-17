God’s love can move mountains
Author Shirley Howard keeps God’s word alive through this bookTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Everyday with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for you" is a book full of beautiful poems, biblical messages, excerpts, and devotionals written by Shirley Howard. Author Shirley Howard is a skilled poet among many things. She is also a Bible teacher and has taught several Bible classes and has founded workshops for the people of the Church. Shirley is an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and a clinical pastoral counselor. This book will open the hearts and minds of the readers, especially those who need encouragement to move forward in life. A practical, profound, and spiritually enriching read one must not miss.
Juan, an Amazon customer, attests to this book and says “I enjoyed Shirley's teachings; she’s down to earth and her thoughts are very clear. She shows in a sublime way that without the unconditional love of Jesus, there is no hope!” For the lost, the curious, and the weary, this is the perfect read. Everyday, a new message awaits as one flips the page. It’s like getting a personalized letter from God, but on a daily basis! How interesting is that?
A devotional, a journal, and most importantly, an attestment of faith. Everyday with Jesus Devotional by Shirley Howard is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. To know more about Shirley Howard and her books, visit shirleyhowardbook.com for more information.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
