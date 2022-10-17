Uproot the roots, grow a new nature with God
David Piper encourages readers to escape toxic thinking and habits and cling to God’s love through prayer and faithTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truly, habits are hard to break. Majority of the people tend to find comfort with these patterns and choose not to break them even if it’s bad and destructive. "Escaping Our Fallen Nature" by David Piper gives readers hope and to trust God’s love to transform hardened hearts. The book is filled with personal stories, Biblical passages, and awakening reflections. The author narrates his own interpretation of a biblical message and how it can serve as a guide to surpassing life’s challenges.
Author David Piper is a former pastor for four years and a prayer partner for a Canadian Christian daily television talk show called 100 Huntley Street. Personal stories of the author are shared in the book to encourage his readers that if hope and faith are maintained, there is a chance of fully changing for the better, no matter how impossible it may seem. David Piper challenges readers to venture into his book for the awareness and hope to escape toxic thinking and evil behavior. These “roots'' have to be uprooted and discarded for a better version of oneself.
"Escaping Our Fallen Nature" by David Pipers is up for grabs and is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms. To know more about the author’s life story and works, visit www.escapingourfallennature.com.
