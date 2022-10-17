Ronn Torossian on Newsworthy Story Angles for Companies

According to Ronn Torossian, companies tend to invest in public relations efforts to generate positive media coverage.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, companies tend to invest in public relations efforts to generate positive media coverage.

However, to be able to do that, companies must come up with creative angles to the stories that they are looking to share with the rest of the world, whether it's an achievement from a business or an update for the general public.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways for companies to figure out a newsworthy angle to the stories they're looking to share, and how those updates can have a direct impact on the target audience of a business.

Studies

Ronn Torossian says one way for companies to find a more newsworthy angle to the story that they are trying to share with the rest of the world is by conducting a study that will result in a white paper or an e-book, which is another term for a short report based on research. Companies that frequently conduct their own research can demonstrate their expertise and position themselves as industry experts through thought leadership content, such as reports.

Additionally, any sort of data points and statistics are beneficial for the news cycle because they are a lot more newsworthy by definition and they're able to grab the attention of the target audience. Companies that want to rely on this type of public relations strategy need to create a list of all the most important themes and issues in their industries and figure out a way they can review or discover something new for each one of those points. A great example of this came from the waste management company Veolia, which conducted a study showcasing how plenty of companies in the UK haven't even set emissions targets to reduce their impact on the environment. This study ended up generating a lot of media coverage across several outlets, which benefited the company.

Creating jobs

Across every industry and location, news outlets are happy to share stories about creating jobs, which means companies can always share stories about how they are growing and hiring new people into the industry, providing more people with more job opportunities. Additionally, these types of news stories also generate a lot of attention on social media platforms, and they are a relatively easy way for any business to generate at least local media coverage, which is incredibly beneficial for new or small businesses these days. To utilize this public relations strategy, companies that are growing and hiring new people should let any relevant media outlets know about these endeavors with a high-quality pitch via email that's going to highlight the benefits that the local community is getting from all the new job opportunities that the company is providing, as well as the benefits that the employees themselves are going to get, and even benefits of the customers.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR.