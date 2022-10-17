Sanford Pressure Washing Restores House Exteriors with Pressure Washing
Sanford Pressure Washing specializes in pressure washing, power washing, and exterior cleaning for commercial and residential properties in Charleston.
Homes are a significant investment and prized possession for homeowners in Charleston, a city defined by beautiful coastal lines and laid-back Southern style. However, Charleston faces high humidity and sultry summers due to its location in a subtropical climate zone. These environmental factors can make house exteriors susceptible to wear and tear, grime, and moss growth without proper maintenance and regular cleaning. As a result, many knowledgeable homeowners choose a professional house washing company like Sanford Pressure Washing to remove dirt, moss, and other elements affecting the home exterior.
Although some people think of pressure washing as something they can easily do with a water hose, dramatic improvements and noticeable differences require a professional. Investing in professional pressure washing in Charleston can do more than improve a building's curb appeal; it can also protect it from costly damage and enhance resale value. For example, a patio built of brick or concrete paving that has become dirty and mossy due to the passage of time can be quickly and easily brought back to its original condition by use of a power washer. With the latest equipment and a team of experienced professionals, Sanford Pressure Washing helps Charleston residents keep their home exteriors clean and in top-notch condition, including driveways, patios, and garage floors.
Pressure washing uses high-pressure water to clean surfaces and is a fast, efficient method for removing dirt, grime, and tenacious stains from house exteriors. Due to high pressure, ranging between 750psi and 3000psi, the power washing equipment can easily remove dirt, filth, stains, and other stubborn materials from the surface. As a result, even after years or decades of accumulation, the external surfaces can benefit significantly from professional washing. Power washing applies to various exterior surfaces and materials, including concrete, bricks, decks, front porches, fencing, driveways, patios, and garage flooring.
Without knowledge and proper equipment, achieving the desired results with scrubs and brushes can be challenging for a typical household. On the other hand, a professional power washing company like Sanford Pressure Washing will have the latest equipment, cleaning supplies, and experienced crew to effectively clean outdoor surfaces. In addition, handling heavy equipment without proper training can be hazardous. Besides providing an effective cleaning, regular pressure washing can also help increase property value, boost curb appeal, and prevent structural damage caused by dirt and moss buildup on surfaces.
"We recently had our home, including porches, patio, and driveway, serviced by Jacob. He does an excellent job, is thorough, and takes great care to protect your paint and landscaping. I will be using him regularly for our pressure washing needs. And he's just a good dude!"- Scott Bruemmer
Pressure cleaning helps create a healthy space by eliminating bacterial growth and pollen accumulation. Homeowners can also benefit from pressure washing when renovating or priming surfaces before painting. Many Charleston residents choose Sanford Pressure Washing for the house, window, and exterior power washing services with a free online estimate and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Sanford Pressure Washing
Sanford Pressure Washing is one of the top-rated exterior cleaning companies in Charleston. It has a team of professionals experienced in pressure washing and house cleaning, offering 100% customer satisfaction, online estimate and schedule, and faster project completion.
