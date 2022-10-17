Berlin Packaging Wins Two Prestigious Awards at the 2022 Pentawards Competition

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, collected two awards and one shortlist recognition at the 2022 Pentawards competition, honoring some of the world's most inspiring, innovative, and powerful designs in packaging. Pentawards, the leading global platform and community for packaging design, received more than 2,000 entries from across the globe for their annual competition. Winners of the 2022 competition were selected from a shortlist of over 600 entries.



Berlin Packaging | Premi Industries earned a Gold Award in the category of Professional Concepts: Body, Skin, Health & Beauty for Ninu Perfume, the world's first AI-enhanced sustainable smart perfume. Berlin Packaging earned a Bronze Award in the category of Sustainable Design: Home, Leisure & Other Markets for Branch Basics' line of refillable, reusable home cleaning bottles, and received shortlist recognition in the category of Beverages: Spirits (Dark) for Iron Fish Distillery's Estate Series bottles.

The prestigious Pentawards accolades highlight Berlin Packaging's commitment to world-class innovation and design via their in-house agency, Studio One Eleven®, which offers branding strategy, package development, and sustainability consultation services at no charge in exchange for packaging supply opportunities. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Pentawards for not just one, but three projects, and a testament to our incredibly talented team and their exceptional work,” said Scott Jost, Chief Innovation Officer at Berlin Packaging.

More on the 2022 Award Winners:

Ninu Perfume [Gold Award – Professional Concepts: Body, Skin, Health & Beauty]

A harmonious fusion of design, innovation, and sustainability, Ninu is the world's first AI-enhanced, sustainable smart perfume bottle, allowing the user to create 100 bespoke fragrances based on their mood, activity, and olfactory preferences. The sustainable design allows users to replace and recycle the three interior scent cartridges while reusing the premium outer container. From the industrial design and primary & secondary packaging to the branding, visual identity, and marketing materials, Ninu is a completely custom project from the innovators at Berlin Packaging | Premi Industries.

Branch Basics [Bronze Award – Sustainable Design: Home, Leisure & Other Markets]

When Branch Basics needed a bottle for their home cleaning line that fit their brand mission and was suitable for their high-quality products, they partnered with the team at Studio One Eleven. The Studio team customized a sleek, simple stock bottle to create a more premium aesthetic, adding touches like ceramic printing to communicate different usage occasions and a color-coded silicone neck ring for easy differentiation between products. The addition of an embossed silicone sleeve at the base is a unique, high-quality feature that helps ensure the Branch Basics package is anything but basic.

