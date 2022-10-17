Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market Size to Hit USD 42,103.80 Million by 2030

Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market

Many semiconductor & electronics companies are investing in big data & business analytics solutions to boost revenue growth and adoption of big data analytics.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market generated $17.13 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $42.10 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The increase in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, demand for cloud-based big data analytics software, and rise in requirements to avail insights for business planning drive the growth of the global big data analytics in the semiconductor & electronics market. However, high implementation costs and lack of a skilled workforce hinder the market growth.

On the other hand, trends such as social media analytics, advanced process control analytics applications, adoption of IoT devices, trends of Industry 4.0, and trends in semiconductor manufacturing facilities present new opportunities in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market based on component, end user, analytics tool, application, usage, and region.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the customer analytics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the supply chain analytics segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Production facilities in the electronics and semiconductors sector have been closed partially or completely due to lockdown measures and supply chain disruptions across the globe. This led to the adoption of big data analytics to adapt to uncertain conditions.

• Various organizations began the adoption of cloud-based big data analytics for managing critical information and data related to electronics and semiconductor manufacturing processes.

• Disruptions in different business processes and different types of data generated by them increased the need to manage data and extract insights for improving efficiency and cope up with challenges.

Leading players of the global big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics industry analyzed in the research include -

• Amazon Web Services

• Dell EMC

• Cisco systems, Inc.

• IBM corporation

• Galaxy semiconductor Inc.

• Onto Innovation Inc.

• Microsoft corporation

• Qualtera (Synopsys, Inc.)

• Optimalplus Ltd.

• SAP SE

• Rapidminer Inc.

• Splunk Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• XDM technology co., Ltd.

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• YieldHub

