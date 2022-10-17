Get to Know the Maine DOE: Meet Kathy Bertini

Maine DOE Team member Kathy Bertini is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Kathy in the question and answer below.

What are your role or roles with the Maine DOE?

I am the Interdisciplinary Instruction Team Coordinator for the Maine Department of Education. My main job is to work with a team of Interdisciplinary Instruction specialists to support educators in empowering students with the tools to see the wondrous interconnectedness of instruction.

What do you like best about your job?

I appreciate that I am part of the Interdisciplinary Instruction team that shares a common vision regarding the importance of connecting student centered learning experiences across all disciplines. Also, I am thrilled to be able to work with educators and administrators statewide to provide innovative practices to help support Interdisciplinary Instruction.

Why did you decide on this career?

I am excited to be a part of the Innovation team at the Maine DOE and have the opportunities to promote the positive impact of student centered learning which is crucial for today’s evolving world. I have been in public education for more than 30 years and see how meaningful Interdisciplinary Instruction can be for all systems involved. I look forward to working with the education field to help support innovative teaching practices.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I live on a rural farm in the western part of our beautiful state of Maine. This area allows me to connect deeply with nature. I enjoy spending time outdoors with my family and animals. Recently I have taken up the hobby of scientific drawings and I find this interest to be both relaxing and challenging at the same time.