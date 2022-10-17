Corrugated Boards Market Growing a CAGR of 6.1%: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2028
The addition of ‘Global Corrugated Boards Market : Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2028’ research report is now available.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Research on the Corrugated Boards Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to produce more than 150+ page reports. This study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantifiable information highlighting key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities and may be trending in the Corrugated Boards market. Corrugated Boards Market report covers the whole scenario of the global market including key players, their future promotions, preferred vendors, market shares along with historical data and price analysis. It continues to offer key details on changing dynamics to generate market improving factors. It aims to rationalize the expenses of the company.
Corrugated Boards Market Size
The Corrugated Boards Market was valued at US$ 127,139.07 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 192,153.31 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.
Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014044?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Top Manufacturers of Corrugated Boards Market:
IRANI PAPEL E EMBALAGEM S.A.
Smurfit Kappa
Klabin S.A.
WestRock Company
International Paper
Arcor
Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG
Papeles y Conversiones de México
Mondi
…
Market Insights
Rapid Expansion of Online Retail
E-commerce platforms have gained a significant momentum across the world owing to the rising investments by businesses in the expansion of their geographic reach through diverse distribution channels, along with the growth of the industrial sector. As a result, direct-to-consumer deliveries have surged by 20-times or more than standard distribution. Moreover, online retailers have experienced a significant growth in the past several years owing to technological innovations, which has propelled the demand for corrugated packaging products. The COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the growth of online retail due to social distancing being mandated at public places and restrictions enacted on conducting face-to-face commerce. As per an article published by The Rio Times in March 2021, revenues generated from e-commerce distribution channels rose by 41% in 2020, with more than 194 million orders placed by Brazilian consumers in the year. This is considered as the highest recorded percentage increase in Brazil since 2007. According to Eurostat, 70% of the European population were e-shoppers in 2020, which was 60% in 2016. Therefore, the growth of the e-commerce industry propels the demand for advanced packaging solutions, such as corrugated boards, across the world.
Application Insights
Based on application, the corrugated boards market is segmented into food and beverage, e-commerce, consumer durables, electrical and electronics, and others. The food and beverage segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, whereas the e-commerce segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. In the food & beverages industry, corrugated boards are frequently utilized in the packaging and transportation of various food products. They are used to manufacture cartons and boxes that offer a firm cushion while transporting and handling various items, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, meat products, eggs, and bakery products, and they are one of the safest and most hygienic packaging options available in the market.
Corrugated Boards Market Report makes available major statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a supportive source for companies and individuals interested in the Corrugated Boards industry. Corrugated Boards Market report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, share, growth, demand, latest trends, market threats and key drivers which drives the market. The careful efforts accompanied with integrated approaches gives an output of such excellent market research report that drives the decision making process of the business. This market report endows with a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by considering most important factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. With the large scale Corrugated Boards report, businesses can successfully make decisions about business strategies to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).
For More Information or Query or Customization before Buying, Visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00014044/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694
Global Corrugated Boards Market Scope
By Application
• Food and Beverage
• E-commerce
• Consumer Durables
• Electrical and Electronics
• Others
By Geographical Regions
• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
• Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
• North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa.
In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global corrugated boards market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, there has been an increase in the consumption of corrugated boards in various industries, such as food & beverages, electronics, and e-commerce. The rise in awareness regarding sustainable and cost-effective corrugated board packaging solutions, which are used in the transportation of products, and various initiatives by the government to ban plastic packaging in several Asian countries would boost the demand for corrugated boards in the region in the coming years.
Detailed Table of Content:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Corrugated Boards Market Landscape
5. Corrugated Board Market – Key Market Dynamics
6. Corrugated Boards – Global Market Analysis
7. Corrugated Board Market Analysis – By Application
8. Corrugated Board Market – Geographic Analysis
9. Impact of COVID-19: Corrugated Boards Market
10. Industry Landscape
11. Company Profiles
Continued.....
Other Reports Links:
Folding Furniture Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/folding-furniture-market-global-industry-size-share-forecasts-analysis-company-profiles-competitive-landscape-and-key-regions-2028-2022-10-17?mod=search_headline
Hair Extension Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hair-extension-market-global-share-growth-size-opportunities-trends-regional-overview-leading-company-analysis-and-key-country-forecast-to-2028-2022-10-17?mod=search_headline
Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Market:https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fully-automatic-coffee-machine-market-share-size-regional-trend-future-growth-leading-players-updates-industry-demand-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2028-2022-10-17?mod=search_headline
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, chemicals etc.
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn