Kensington Releases BlackBelt Rugged Case for Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Newest Addition to the Company's Growing Portfolio of Microsoft Designed for Surface (DfS) Products Provides Military-Grade Protection and Delivers Features that Maximize Productivity, Increase Privacy, and Enhance Security

Kensington®, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and the professionals' choice, today announced the launch of the BlackBelt™ Rugged Case for Microsoft Surface Pro 9, the ideal case for protecting the new Surface Pro 9. The newest addition to the company's comprehensive portfolio of Microsoft Designed for Surface (DfS) products provides military-grade drop plus wipe-down protection and next-level professional features to provide users of the new Surface Pro 9 with enhanced protection, and productivity.

Designed to withstand the rigors of harsh work environments, the Kensington BlackBelt Rugged Case for Surface Pro 9 features a compact design that protects the Surface Pro 9 from damage resulting from drops. Available in black (K96540WW) and platinum (K97621WW), the BlackBelt case gives users the confidence to use the Surface Pro 9 in a wide variety of environments. All-port access, compatibility with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with a band to secure and protect the keyboard in place when not in use, a Surface Pen holder, and full access to the Surface Pro kickstand, enable users to enjoy the full functionality of the device.

Features and benefits of the BlackBelt Rugged Case for Surface Pro 9:

Designed for Surface Pro – Built in collaboration with Microsoft, the BlackBelt Rugged Case is engineered to meet exceptional standards of quality, form, fit, and function.

– Built in collaboration with Microsoft, the BlackBelt Rugged Case is engineered to meet exceptional standards of quality, form, fit, and function. Military-Grade Protection – The BlackBelt Rugged Case meets military standards for wipe down (MIL-STD-810H Method 504.3 Contamination by Fluids) and drop testing (MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 Shock).

– The BlackBelt Rugged Case meets military standards for wipe down (MIL-STD-810H Method 504.3 Contamination by Fluids) and drop testing (MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 Shock). Smart Compact Design – Rugged protection in the thinnest possible form factor makes it easy to use and store when on the go. Provides full access to the Surface Pro kickstand and the hand strap automatically stows when not in use so the device can lie flat and stable.

– Rugged protection in the thinnest possible form factor makes it easy to use and store when on the go. Provides full access to the Surface Pro kickstand and the hand strap automatically stows when not in use so the device can lie flat and stable. Next-Level Functionality – Professional features maximze productivity and flexibility of the Surface Pro 9. A self-adjusting hand strap provides a firm grip, a band secures and protects the Signature Keyboard, and the Surface Pen holder accommodates barrel, classroom, and slim pen styles.

– Professional features maximze productivity and flexibility of the Surface Pro 9. A self-adjusting hand strap provides a firm grip, a band secures and protects the Signature Keyboard, and the Surface Pen holder accommodates barrel, classroom, and slim pen styles. Engineered with Precision – BlackBelt Rugged Case features precision cutouts providing unhindered access to all ports and heat dissipation channels to protect the device from overheating.

– BlackBelt Rugged Case features precision cutouts providing unhindered access to all ports and heat dissipation channels to protect the device from overheating. Professional Warranty and Support – The BlackBelt Rugged Case is backed by a two-year limited warranty and is supported by Kensington's dedicated technical support team.

"The BlackBelt Rugged Case for Surface Pro 9 is the result of the ongoing, collaborative relationship that we enjoy with Microsoft, which enables us to develop innovative products that complement and enhance the usability and functionality of Microsoft's world-class products," explained Louie Yao, Director of Global Product Management at Kensington. "This partnership not only allows us to deliver products that provide seamless integration with the device, but are available at product launch so users can protect their new Surface Pro device on day one."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Kensington in our Designed for Surface program," says Patrick Mendenall, Director of Designed for Surface. "Their DfS Certified Kensington BlackBelt Rugged Case has long been a popular, high quality choice for Surface fans so it's great to see it modernized for our new Surface Pro. It's a testament to both companies' collaboration and focus on delivering dedicated solutions to our shared customers."

Kensington's Comprehensive DfS Portfolio Enhances Productivity, Protection and Privacy

In addition to the family of BlackBelt Rugged Cases for Surface Pro, Kensington's comprehensive portfolio of Designed for Surface solutions enhances the capabilities of Surface devices, and provides a deterrence against device and data theft.

Compatible with USB4/Thunderbolt 4-enabled Surface devices, the Engineered for Intel® Evo™ approved Kensington SD5750T Thunderbolt™ 4 Dual 4K Driverless Docking station (K37899NA) greatly enhances the features and usability of the Surface Pro device. The feature-rich SD5750T enables users to establish a future-proof desktop setup for the Surface Pro, providing 11 ports that enable users to connect a wide variety of USB-A and USB-C accessories, achieve up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds, add a single 8K or dual 4K monitors, charge up to 96W via USB-C power delivery, establish a Gigabit Ethernet connection, and charge the device through a single Thunderbolt 4 port.

Kensington also offers an alternative connectivity solution in SD4845P USB-C Triple Video Driverless Docking Station (K34440NA). This DfS-certified dock is a great alternative to the Surface Dock, enabling up to 10 ports of connectivity, supporting triple monitors, and offering up to 85W of power delivery to connected USB-C enabled Surface devices.

Kensington's Keyed Cable Lock for Surface Pro and Surface Go (K62044WW) and Combination Lock for Surface Pro and Surface Go (K68131WW) provide professional-level security and peace-of-mind when using Surface Pro in public areas. Designed in collaboration with Microsoft, the Kensington keyed and combination locks provide non-invasive locking technology that requires no device modifications, preserving the Surface Pro's hardware warranty and aesthetics. Strong lock heads meet Kensington's industry-leading standards for tamper-resistance, reliability and durability, and carbon steel cables resist tampering and offer the same level of cut-resistance and theft-deterrence as thicker cables.

Kensington's MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for Surface Pro 8 & 9 (K51700WW) seamlessly attaches to the Surface Pro's magnetic frame, narrowing the viewing angle to +/- 30 degrees to reduce the chance of a visual data breach when using the Surface Pro in the office or in a public setting. Blue light reduction filters out harmful blue rays by up to 22 percent, easing eye strain and reducing the chances of interrupting sleep patterns. Low reflective coating reduces glare for improved clarity in various lighting conditions.

Kensington BlackBelt Rugged Case for Surface Pro 9 and the company's comprehensive portfolio of Designed for Surface (DfS) products and solutions are available now through the Kensington Store.

