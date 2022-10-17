Semiconductor Bonding Market Worth US$ 1,076.82 Million by 2028 - Global Analysis by The Insight Partners
The Semiconductor Bonding Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the dynamics affecting market valuation.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Semiconductor Bonding Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Die Bonder, Wafer Bonder, and Flip Chip Bonder) and Technology (RF Devices, MEMS and Sensors, LED, CMOS Image Sensors, and 3D NAND)”
The semiconductor bonding market size is expected to reach US$ 1,076.82 million by 2028, registering at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners.
Increasing Uptake of Die Bonders in Telecommunication Sector to Offer Growth Opportunities for Semiconductor Bonding Market
The growing demand for high-performance optical communication devices boosts 5G deployment and datacenter applications. Further, this supports 5G wireless fronthaul and next-generation Ethernet modules, such as 2x200GbE, 4x100GbE, 400GbE, and CWDM/DWDM transceivers. The demand for high-performance optical devices is generating the need for smaller packaging housing, rapid technology innovation, smaller chips/dies with higher density in the package, higher-volume manufacturing, quick product iterations, and an economical price point.
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029751/
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Palomar Technologies; Panasonic Corporation; Toray Industries Inc; Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.; HUTEM; DIAS Automation (HK) Ltd; ASMPT Ltd (formerly ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.); EV Group; Yamaha Motor Corporation (Yamaha Robotics Holdings); and WestBond, Inc.
The new requirements are also needed in LiDAR, AR/VR, advanced photonic sensors, MEMS, and highly integrated silicon photonics devices. To manufacture these devices, flexible die bonding solutions with high post-bonding accuracy and great long-term stability are required. Various manufacturers are producing flexible high bonding solutions to meet this requirement. For instance, MRSI-HVM by MRSI Systems is a flexible high-speed die bonder that can achieve <±1.5 µm accuracy. As a result, the company provides the best high volume and high mix manufacturing solutions for 5G and datacenter core devices.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on South America Semiconductor Bonding Market Growth
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage of semiconductor chips, the decline in auto parts production, and the shutdown of international borders affected South American economies such as Brazil and Argentina. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in large-scale adversities in South American economies. The demand and supply sides in the market also experienced a slowdown due to decreased production levels and disrupted international trade activities. However, in 2021, with the relaxation of the lockdown measures, manufacturing businesses, including semiconductor products, resumed operations. The disruptions in logistics systems, shortages of semiconductor chips, and import of bonding products from foreign countries have impacted the South America semiconductor bonding market growth. Thus, South American countries faced a challenge to reestablish economic activities, quicken the manufacturing process of electronics, and make the automotive sector resilient due to supply chain disruption in the import and export of automotive parts. However, the electronics manufacturing and automobile companies in the region are gradually recovering from production and supply chain disruptions. As a result, developing countries such as Brazil, Chile, and Argentina are expected to attract foreign investment in semiconductor bonding manufacturing. Thus, with the upliftment of lockdown restrictions, the market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.
Speak to Research Expert @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00029751?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096
The semiconductor bonding market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the semiconductor bonding market is segmented into die bonder, wafer bonder, and flip chip bonder. Based on application, the market is categorized into RF devices, MEMS and sensors, LED, CMOS image sensors, and 3D NAND. Based on geography, the semiconductor bonding market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.
Market Insights – Semiconductor Bonding Market
Rising Adoption of Stacked Die Technology in IoT Devices
The usage of stacked die significantly enhances the design processes of semiconductors. The stacked die technology is used to produce a small-sized final design. One of the main factors causing the stacked die technique to advance is handheld electronic devices. Also, live-tracking IoT gadgets are not available in large sizes. By reducing the amount of design effort and raising the likelihood of first-time success, time to market is reduced. Thus, the increasing adoption of stacked die technology in IoT devices is raising the demand for semiconductor bonding solutions in the market.
OEMs operating in the semiconductor sector are utilizing the benefits of IoT beyond connectivity. Sensors, RFID tags, smart beacons, smart meters, and distribution control systems are IoT devices and technologies that are increasingly being used in various applications, such as building and home automation, connected logistics, smart manufacturing, smart retail, smart mobility, and smart transportation. In IoT devices, semiconductor bonding techniques are utilized to compactly attach several stacked dies to substrates, which will lead to the growth of the semiconductor bonding market.
For Buy This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029751/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn