A COMPASSIONATE COLLECTION OF POEMS
Author Sharon Romero collects her loving collection of poems in one bookTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A collection of poems about love, marriage, children, conflict, deceit, and even music. Sharon Romero’s Poetry of a Life is definitely a book that will evoke all its readers' emotions. As an inspiration for others, author Sharon Romero created this book to excite and share the deep meaning of her poetry with her readers.
Poetry of a Life is not only a collection of beautiful and meaningful poetry but also a mini photographic journal of the author’s life. She shares a glimpse of her own life’s adventure in every poem that is written with a piece of photography that can describe her love, joy, and disappointment.
Like all humans in this world, life is undoubtedly not all about glitz and glam. Life is also about hardships and sadness. These full-proof emotions can be felt by all readers in every poem that is written in this book. As readers continue on their journey with Sharon in this book, they will also soon create their own meaning and understanding of every poem written.
Don’t ever miss the chance to get a copy of this highly inspiring and captivating collection of poems penned by Sharon Romero. Poetry of a Life is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all leading online book retailers. Grab the opportunity to glimpse into Sharon’s world and be inspired as she narrates her adventure-filled life.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
