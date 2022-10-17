Aircraft Floor Panels Market : Aluminum Honeycomb, Nomex Honeycomb 2019-2026 | AMR

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Floor Panels Market by Material (Aluminum Honeycomb, Nomex Honeycomb, and Others), End User (OEM, and Aftermarket), and Aircraft Type (Very Large Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, General Aviation, Regional Aircraft, and Military Aircraft): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Aircraft floor panels are designed to withstand high compression loads in aircrafts. The materials used in flooring panels are mostly composites in honeycomb structure. The honeycomb structure proves to be strong and is crammed between thin sheets. With focus toward lightweight aircraft, the demand in lightweight floor panels has also been registered and the manufacturers are focusing on producing lightweight panels. Moreover, to obtain certain properties such as stiffness, high strength, and durability, the designing and manufacturing is done using advance materials and systems. The advance materials such as unidirectional fiberglass or carbon and epoxy resin system are used to manufacture floor panels. Heated floor panels have also been developed which offer heat in cabin for the well-being of passengers and cabin crew.

The increase in disposable income has led to increase in air traffic, which results in the production of regional and commercial aircraft later causing growth in aircraft floor panels market. Further, the rise in fleet size will lead to increased MRO activities resulting in changing old floor panels, ultimately driving the aircraft floor panels market growth. Moreover, the demand for light-weight, thermally stable, low-smoke, and fire-retardant floor panels is expected to increase due to advancements in technology and systems. The aircraft manufacturers are demanding for composite material such as aluminum and nomex honeycomb structured floor panels, further driving the growth of the aircraft floor panels market. However, use of composite material such as aluminum honeycomb requires high maintenance resulting into high maintenance cost, thus, restricting the growth of the aircraft floor panels market.

The aircraft floor panels market is segmented based on material, end user, aircraft type, and region. Based on material, the market is divided into aluminum honeycomb, nomex honeycomb, and others. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Based on aircraft type, it is categorized into very large body aircraft, wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft. The aircraft floor panels market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) region.

Key Players -

Euro-Composites

The NORDAM Group LLC

Composite Industrie

Triumph Group

The Gill Corporation

Collins Aerospace

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

AIM Altitude

Hexcel Corporation

Aeropair Ltd.

By Region -

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

