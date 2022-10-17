Poultry Feed Market Worth US$ 156,710 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.3% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
Growing Poultry Production Drives Poultry Feed Market GrowthNEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Poultry feed Market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. The North America regional market is expected to grow with CAGR of 3.3% and reach US$ 156,710 Million 2028 from US$ 124,611 Million in 2021.
Poultry feed is produced from various raw materials, such as cereal and grains, cakes or oil meal, and feed additives. The nutritional requirements of the poultry feed depend on the weight and age of the poultry, their rate of growth, and the rate of egg production. The increase in the consumption of poultry products among consumers is boosting the poultry feed market.
The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region.
Global Poultry Feed Market: Competitive Landscape: ADM; Cargill, Incorporated.; Alltech.; Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL; ForFarmers; Kent Corporation; SHV Holdings; Land O'Lakes, Inc.; AFGRI Animal Feeds; and De Heus Animal Nutrition.
The poultry sector is registering a continual rise across the world. Poultry is regarded as one of the most cost-effective protein sources due to which the demand for poultry products, such as eggs and meat, continues to rise. There is a surge in chicken consumption among people who are more concerned about their health. The upswing in the poultry production is catering substantially to the bolstering need for the global population. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the US, the world poultry meat production has increased from 9 to 132 million tons between 1961 and 2019, and egg production has grown from 15 to 90 million tons. The surging poultry production propels the use of quality poultry feed products.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Poultry Feed Market
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic compelled the implementation of preventive measures that drastically altered the status of the animal feed industry and negatively impacted the growth of the poultry feed market. Governments across the globe have ordered the closure of their international ports, further causing disruptions in the poultry feed supply chain. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the availability of raw materials to prepare poultry feed in almost all countries. Corn and soybeans are the main ingredients in poultry feeds. Many countries worldwide that depend on imports of these raw materials to prepare poultry feed have had substantial problems procuring the ingredients.
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market.
The report includes the segmentation of the global poultry feed market as follows:
The poultry feed market, by poultry type, is segmented into layers, broilers, turkeys, and others. By form, the market is segmented into mashed, pellets, crumbles, and others. Based on category, the global poultry feed market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By geography, the global market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.
