Commercial Air Conditioning Systems market Expected to Reach a Value of USD 175.16 Bn by 2028

The commercial air conditioning systems market size is expected to reach USD 175.16 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial buildings can have a variety of air-conditioning systems installed, including split systems, individual systems, variable refrigerant flow (VRF), systems, and centralized chilled-water systems. Split systems were the most popular product type in the U.S. commercial air conditioning system market in 2012. This is due to the increasing usage of non-ducted systems and their ease of installation. VRF systems are becoming more popular in the air conditioning system market due to their higher efficiency and better control. VRF systems offer temperature control that can be customized for indoor applications.

The Asia-Pacific region, namely Japan and China, has a highly saturated HVAC market for VRF technology. Despite its initial acceptance, the U.S. market for VRF air conditioning is expected to grow steadily. VRF systems were slow to transition due to the high number of ducted HVAC systems installed in the country. Only new constructions prefer VRF HVAC systems. VRF technology has been adopted by the commercial sector after there was a recovery in construction.

Key Market Segments

Type

Heat Pump Systems
Heat Recovery Systems

Application

Outdoor Units
Indoor Units
Control Systems and Accessories

Key Market Players included in the report:

United Technologies Corp. (Carrier Corporation)
Haier Inc.
Samsung Electronics
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Fujitsu General Pty. Ltd.
LG Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Ingersoll-Rand Plc.
Hitachi Ltd.
Lennox International Inc.

Frequently asked questions:

What is the market value for Air Conditioning Systems?

What is the air conditioning systems market growth rate?

What are the driving factors of the Air conditioning system market?

Who are the key players in the Air conditioning system market?

What are the restraining factors of the Air conditioning system market?

What is the growth rate of the Air conditioning system market in the Asia-pacific region?

