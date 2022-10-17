Lead Management Software Market Size to Hit Around USD 12.35 Bn by 2032

Lead Management Software Market

The lead management software market is expected to reach USD 12.35 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18%. The market is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion in 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead management software can manage all aspects of customer lifecycles, from acquisition to conversion. It provides qualified opportunities for the sales team and high-value leads. Lead management software is used in sales and marketing departments. Lead management software allows you to collect unqualified contacts from different sources, such as email replies, marketing communication databases, and multichannel marketing campaigns. It also supports offline interactions like seminars, tradeshows, social networks, and web pages. Leads can be scored and rated and sent through a lead nurturing workflow to be qualified or prioritized for sales opportunities.

Small and medium-sized businesses with fewer sales and marketing staff are increasingly adopting lead management software. Chatbots, which are conversational artificial intelligence technologies, allow marketers to automate and customize more of the lead-nurturing process. This will enable companies to have more minor sales and marketing teams and allows them to concentrate on qualified leads.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers and Restraints

The market is expected to grow because of increased competition. Vendors are being forced to provide better customer service by managing leads. The key factor driving growth in the CRM lead management market is also the increase in software adoption in different verticals like banking, insurance, etc.

Cloud-based services are also being adopted by the end-user sector to provide better services to clients and generate leads for businesses. This is the key factor that will drive opportunistic growth in the future.

Key Market Segments

Type

On premise

Clould Based

Application

Established businesses

Startup businesses

Non-profit

Key Market Players included in the report:

Adobe

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce

