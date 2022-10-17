EZ Rankings Announces Festive Offers On Its Digital Services

EZ Rankings brings out the best of the festival offers on its 360 digital services. With this, businesses can transform and go digital at an affordable price.

We're elated to be extending the benefits of Digital Marketing to Small & Medium Businesses wherein they can confidently go & launch themselves online & enjoy benefits of Digital Platforms can offer” — Mansi Rana

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During this festive season, EZ Rankings is offering deals on a number of its digital services. It's an opportunity for companies that are considering going digital or who wish to enhance their current digital strategy.

A full-service digital agency, EZ Rankings assists businesses with SEO, PPC, web development, app development, website code optimization, and more. Since 2010, EZ Rankings has provided services to clients all over the world, including those in India, the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

The company that initially started with SEO has experienced growth in the years and now provides full-service digital solutions.

EZ Rankings looks to provide benefits along with their services to clients with current festival offers. With the festive season quickly approaching, EZ Rankings decided to give a significant discount on its core services. These consist of:

1. Receive 50% off on additional keywords on purchase of any of the Local or National packages.

2. If clients choose one of the EZ Rankings E-commerce SEO plans, they get 100% extra keywords for free.

3. Pick any SMO package and receive free paid marketing worth up to $50.

4. With website design and development packages, get 1 month of SEO for free.

5. Have a free month of app store optimization on purchase of app development or bespoke software plans.

Mansi Rana, managing director of EZ Rankings, commented on these offers by saying, "We're pleased to be giving our services with benefits to businesses that are looking forward to going digital”. "In today’s time every business must go digital to survive and this initiative by us is a small step to advance businesses towards digitization," the statement reads. "We don’t want any business to not go digital because of expensive packages in the market and instead show them that there’s a way around with EZ Rankings”.

Customers receive the work they expect and alongside get additional digital services likely to assist them with EZ Rankings festive offers. Any business can get their digital platforms optimized with EZ Rankings' at a discount during this holiday season.

About The Company

A digital agency in India that is a Google Partner and ISO Certified, EZ Rankings helps clients optimize their online profile. With over 10,000 clients served, EZ Rankings has been featured on The Hindu, Social Media Today, and other websites. From PPC to SEO to web development, EZ Rankings can design, develop, and optimize digital solutions so that businesses can have an online presence. For businesses interested in EZ Rankings services and offers, they can contact them on the following:

Website: www.ezrankings.com

Phone: +1-855-763-0320

Email: contactus@ezrankings.com