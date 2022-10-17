Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Growth Trajectory

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022”, the food pathogen detection technology market size is expected to grow from $4.41 billion in 2021 to $4.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s food pathogen detection technology market research the market is expected to reach $6.42billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness across the world contributed to the growth of the food pathogen detection technology market.

Key Trends In The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market

Genetic testing technology is being increasingly used for the rapid, sensitive, reliable detection of pathogens on the food. Genetic testing techniques identify the problem even when the pathogens are just formed or are in tiny concentration.

Overview Of The Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market

The food pathogen detection technology market consists of sales of food pathogen detection products and related services for the detection and elimination of foodborne pathogens from food. Foodborne pathogens are bacteria, viruses, and parasites that exist in food and are a cause of serious illness such as food poisoning. The food pathogen detection technology market is involved in the development of food testing techniques that are used to identify any bacterial contamination in the food by pathogens and removing them to prevent any unwanted incidents of foodborne illness, toxicity, or poisoning.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Traditional (Quantitative Culture and Qualitative Culture), Rapid (Convenience, Polymerase Chain Reaction, and Immunoassay)

• By Food Type: Meat and Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains

• By Type: E. Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Others (Norovirus and Rotavirus)

• By Geography: The global food pathogen detection technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Silliker Inc., IFP Institut Für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Genetic Id Na Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, QIAGEN, 3M, Agilent Technologies inc, Neogen Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, DNA Diagnostic A/S, Instant Labs, Neogen Food Safety, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Merck KGaA, Charm Sciences, Invisible Sentinel, Promega Corporation, Genon Laboratories Ltd, Genevac Ltd, Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited, Campden BRI, Det Norske Veritas As (Dnv) and ILS Limited.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of food pathogen detection technology market. The market report gives food pathogen detection technology global market analysis, food pathogen detection technology global market size, food pathogen detection technology global market growth drivers, food pathogen detection technology global market segments, food pathogen detection technology global market major players, food pathogen detection technology global market growth across geographies, and food pathogen detection technology global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The food pathogen detection technology market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

