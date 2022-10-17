Air Quality Monitoring Equipments market size to hit around USD 10.05 Billion by 2029

Air Quality Monitoring Equipments market

Air Quality Monitoring Equipments market

Global growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market is slated to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach a valuation of USD 10.05 Billion

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market stood at around USD 5.74 Billion in 2021, and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach a valuation of USD 10.05 Billion by 2029.

The increased awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution is the major factor driving the growth of the air quality monitoring equipments market. The government regulations and initiatives to reduce air pollution are also fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of these equipments is restraining the market growth.

The air quality monitoring equipment can be used to measure wind speed and air quality parameters such as O3, CO, SO2, etc. This equipment can also be used to detect hazardous liquid and solid particles in the air throughout the year. The measurement instruments play an important role in preventing fatigue, distress, dizziness, and other symptoms that can be caused by a polluted atmosphere. This can result in poor health and lower productivity. Globally, the market for air quality monitoring equipment is growing due to the decreasing air quality index caused by the release of toxic gases into the environment.
Due to continuous advancements in environmental monitoring technology, the market for air quality monitoring equipment will continue to grow. In addition to the increasing use of indoor and outdoor quality monitors in commercial and residential settings, this market for air quality monitoring equipment is also growing. The market's growth would also be affected by the emergence of cutting-edge technology, the increasing air pollution around the world, and the need to manage natural sources.

Click on the link for the purchase of the report: https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=62003

Key Market Segments

Type

Air Pollution Sampler
Anemometers
Gas Analyzers and Detectors
Particle Counter
and Nitrogen Oxides (NOX)
Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Control Systems

Application

Power Generation
Oil & Gas
Medical
Construction

Key Market Players included in the report:

Aeroqual
Vaisala
Horiba Ltd
Servomex
Teledyne Technologies
Thermo Fisher Scientific
CEM Corp
Fortive Corp
Siemens AG
Kusam Meco

To understand Geography Trends, Download Sample Report Here: https://market.us/report/air-quality-monitoring-equipment-market/request-sample/

FAQ’S

Is there a total market value for the air quality monitoring market?

What are the top trends in the market for air quality monitoring?

What are the main factors that will limit the market growth for air quality monitoring system?

Which product segment will see the most traction in the market for air quality monitoring system?

What are the major players in the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Market?

How big is the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market?

Explore more reports:

Cover Caps Market Size, Trends, Growth | Strong Application Scope, Status, Forecast till 2031

https://market.us/report/cover-caps-market/

Containers as a Service (CaaS) Market Top Prominent Players, Segment Analysis, Industry Share, Size till 2031

https://market.us/report/containers-as-a-service-caas-market/

Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market size, forecast, share | Statistic 2022-2031

https://market.us/report/compressors-and-vacuum-pumps-market/

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Share, size forecast 2022-2031

https://market.us/report/cloud-database-and-dbaas-market/

Chocolate-flavored Candy Market Growth Opportunities and Future Scope by 2031

https://market.us/report/chocolate-flavored-candy-market/

Chlorophyll Extract Market Statistic and Top Prominent Players till 2031

https://market.us/report/chlorophyll-extract-market/

About us:

Global Business Development Teams - Market.us

Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Send Email: inquiry@market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Website: https://market.us

Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Air Quality Monitoring Equipments market size to hit around USD 10.05 Billion by 2029

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Business Development Team Market.us
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
Company/Organization
Prudour Pvt Ltd
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City,
New York City, New York, 10170
United States
+1 718-618-4351
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm. Market.US allows customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. Our team of tried and tested individuals continues to break barriers in market research as we forge forward with a new and ever-expanding focus on emerging markets. We offer tactical and strategic support, enabling our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions, chart out plans, and attain success. Besides analysis and scenarios, we provide insights into global, regional, and country-level information and data to ensure nothing remains hidden in any target market. We continue to push the benchmark in terms of quality and accuracy and serve a vast majority of significant companies globally. Our record remains one to admire in terms of turnaround time, and we dwarf many of the best in this industry. Innovation and constant evolution allow us to make these records possible, and our methods of adding value to our deliveries keep us ahead in this highly competitive industry.

Market.us - One Stop Shop For Market Research Reports

More From This Author
Fat-filled Milk Powders Market Share + CAGR of 5.1% | Trend Analysis, Production Scenario and Supply Forecast by 2031
Explosion-Proof Equipment Market Size (CAGR of 5.6%) | 2022 Global Share Analysis by Regional Segment 2031
CAGR of 5.9%, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2031
View All Stories From This Author