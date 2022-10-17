Air Quality Monitoring Equipments market size to hit around USD 10.05 Billion by 2029

Air Quality Monitoring Equipments market

Global growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market is slated to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach a valuation of USD 10.05 Billion

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market stood at around USD 5.74 Billion in 2021, and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach a valuation of USD 10.05 Billion by 2029.

The increased awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution is the major factor driving the growth of the air quality monitoring equipments market. The government regulations and initiatives to reduce air pollution are also fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of these equipments is restraining the market growth.

The air quality monitoring equipment can be used to measure wind speed and air quality parameters such as O3, CO, SO2, etc. This equipment can also be used to detect hazardous liquid and solid particles in the air throughout the year. The measurement instruments play an important role in preventing fatigue, distress, dizziness, and other symptoms that can be caused by a polluted atmosphere. This can result in poor health and lower productivity. Globally, the market for air quality monitoring equipment is growing due to the decreasing air quality index caused by the release of toxic gases into the environment.

Due to continuous advancements in environmental monitoring technology, the market for air quality monitoring equipment will continue to grow. In addition to the increasing use of indoor and outdoor quality monitors in commercial and residential settings, this market for air quality monitoring equipment is also growing. The market's growth would also be affected by the emergence of cutting-edge technology, the increasing air pollution around the world, and the need to manage natural sources.

Key Market Segments

Type

Air Pollution Sampler

Anemometers

Gas Analyzers and Detectors

Particle Counter

and Nitrogen Oxides (NOX)

Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) Control Systems

Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Medical

Construction

Key Market Players included in the report:

Aeroqual

Vaisala

Horiba Ltd

Servomex

Teledyne Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CEM Corp

Fortive Corp

Siemens AG

Kusam Meco

