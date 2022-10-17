Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 269,365 in the last 365 days.

Galecto to Host Virtual Investor Event and Webcast to Review Topline Data from GULLIVER-2 Trial on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 to review topline data from the Company’s Phase 1b/2a GULLIVER-2 trial for liver cirrhosis.

Webcast Information
Galecto will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Full details for the webcast are as follows:

Date: November 8, 2022
Time: 8:00 am Eastern Time
U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-877-704-4453
Int’l Dial-in Number: 1-201-389-0920
Conference ID: 13733763
Webcast: Click Here

A replay will be available on the Events portion of the Company’s investor relation’s website.

About the GULLIVER-2 Trial
The GULLIVER-2 trial (NCT05009680) is a Phase 1b/2a trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and potential activity of GB1211 in up to 54 participants. This study includes patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh Classes B and C).

Part 2 of the GULLIVER-2 trial is a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 30 patients that is designed to assess the effect of 12-week repeated dosing of oral GB1211 on a wide series of markers of hepatic function and structure in patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh B). Patients are randomized 1:1 to receive oral GB1211 100mg or placebo twice daily for 12 weeks.

Parts 1 and 3 of the GULLIVER-2 trial are open-label, single dose study parts designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of GB1211 in patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B and C, respectively) and compare with matched healthy subjects.

About GB1211
Galecto is developing GB1211, an orally available and potent small molecule galectin-3 inhibitor. Galecto’s initial target indications for GB1211 are liver cirrhosis, a severe, progressive disease that ultimately leads to liver failure, and non-small cell lung cancer, a cancer indication with a high unmet need.

GB1211 demonstrated antifibrotic activity and anti-cancer effects in multiple preclinical models and has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial in 78 healthy volunteers. In the Phase 1 trial, GB1211 had a favorable tolerability profile and exhibited dose-dependent pharmacokinetics.
About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has four ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a separate Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Galecto, Inc.  
Hans Schambye, CEO  
Jon Freve, CFO  
+45 70 70 52 10  
   
Investors/US Media/EU
Ashley R. Robinson
 Sandya von der Weid
arr@lifesciadvisors.com  svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com 
+1 617 430 7577
 +41 78 680 0538


Primary Logo

You just read:

Galecto to Host Virtual Investor Event and Webcast to Review Topline Data from GULLIVER-2 Trial on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.