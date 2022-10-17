Galecto to Host Virtual Investor Event and Webcast to Review Topline Data from GULLIVER-2 Trial on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 to review topline data from the Company’s Phase 1b/2a GULLIVER-2 trial for liver cirrhosis.



Webcast Information

Galecto will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Full details for the webcast are as follows:

Date: November 8, 2022 Time: 8:00 am Eastern Time U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-877-704-4453 Int’l Dial-in Number: 1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13733763 Webcast: Click Here

About the GULLIVER-2 Trial



About the GULLIVER-2 Trial

The GULLIVER-2 trial (NCT05009680) is a Phase 1b/2a trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and potential activity of GB1211 in up to 54 participants. This study includes patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh Classes B and C).



Part 2 of the GULLIVER-2 trial is a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 30 patients that is designed to assess the effect of 12-week repeated dosing of oral GB1211 on a wide series of markers of hepatic function and structure in patients with decompensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh B). Patients are randomized 1:1 to receive oral GB1211 100mg or placebo twice daily for 12 weeks.



Parts 1 and 3 of the GULLIVER-2 trial are open-label, single dose study parts designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of GB1211 in patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B and C, respectively) and compare with matched healthy subjects.

About GB1211

Galecto is developing GB1211, an orally available and potent small molecule galectin-3 inhibitor. Galecto’s initial target indications for GB1211 are liver cirrhosis, a severe, progressive disease that ultimately leads to liver failure, and non-small cell lung cancer, a cancer indication with a high unmet need.

GB1211 demonstrated antifibrotic activity and anti-cancer effects in multiple preclinical models and has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial in 78 healthy volunteers. In the Phase 1 trial, GB1211 had a favorable tolerability profile and exhibited dose-dependent pharmacokinetics.

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 and LOXL2. Galecto has four ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a separate Phase 2 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact: