Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market size is to hit around USD 94.59 Bn by 2029

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market

The global automotive electronic control unit market is projected to grow from USD 58.32 billion in 2022 to USD 94.59 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive electronic control unit market is classified into engine control unit, body control module, infotainment system, and others. The engine control unit segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. The increasing production of vehicles equipped with advanced safety features is fuelling the growth of this segment.

There is a growing demand for self-driving cars that are fuel-efficient, electric vehicles (EVs), as well as vehicle-to-vehicle communications technology. This will drive market growth in electronic control units over the next few years. Numerous automotive companies are working with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), consolidating ECUs while not affecting their functionality, as the number of electronic control units (ECUs per vehicle) is increasing. This reduces vehicle weight and saves space, which in turn lowers fuel consumption.

The market is growing rapidly because of the increasing use of safety, convenience and comfort systems. There has also been a rise in demand for electric cars and rises in demand for cars in North America and Europe. In addition, there have been major factors that have boosted the market for automotive electronic control units.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for automotive electronic control units, followed by Europe and North America. The growing demand for electric vehicles in China and India is one of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive electronic control units market in Asia-Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers-

The key drivers of growth in the global automotive electronic controller market are the growing demand for advanced functionalities in vehicles, the expanding automotive sector, and the development of low-cost ECUs. The global automotive electronic controller market is expected to grow due to government regulations regarding passenger safety, and the rapid increase in vehicle production.

Opportunities-

The market for automotive electronic control units is expected to grow due to rising consumer preference for luxury and hybrid cars, increased use of ECUs as antitheft devices, and increasing demand. The global market for automotive electronic control units is showing an increasing preference for smartphones connected to vehicles. This allows drivers to get real-time information about vehicle status and can be used as a way to assist them.

Restraints-

The market for automotive electronic control units is expected to slow down due to the increasing complexity of the system and the rising prices of automotive vehicles.

Key Market Segments

Type

Engine Control Module

Transmission Control Module

Powertrain Control Module

Brake Control Module

Steering Control Module

Climate Control Module

Application

Hybrid Commercial Vehicles

Hybrid Passenger Cars

Key Market Players included in the report:

DENSO

Continental

ZF

Delphi

Autoliv

FUJITSU TEN

Tata Elxsi

Pektron

Keihin

Minda Corporation

Frequently asked questions:

What is the market value of automotive electronic control units?

What was the market value for automotive electronic control units in the Asia Pacific in 2021?

What are the major players in the automotive electronic control unit market?

What are the driving factors for the automotive electronic control unit market?

What is the CAGR for the automotive electronic control unit market

How big is the automotive electronic control unit market?

