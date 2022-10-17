Potassium Sulfate Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.8% through 2022-2031

Potassium Sulfate Market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Market.us, the global potassium sulfate market registered a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.8% in 2022. Market.us forecasts the market value to top USD 4.74 bn in 2022. Demand for potassium sulfate is projected to grow at 4.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2031.

Potassium sulfate (SOP) is one of the essential fertilizers used in the agricultural industry, as it provides one of the essential nutrients to plants such as Potassium. For instance, according to the Fertilizers Institute, Washington, potassium plays a vital role in plant nutrition and is the “Big 3” primary nutrient. The increasing demand for potash fertilizers in the agriculture sector is expected to drive the growth of the global potassium sulfate market over the forecast period. Moreover, potassium sulfate offers advantages such as the prevention of infection of plants from pests and other microbes. Potassium sulfate also helps the plant adapt to unfavorable weather conditions and aids plants in absorbing more minerals from the soil, and strengthens the tree stalks. In addition, other end uses industries of potassium sulfate include industrial, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages, and others.

Among regions, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of around 51.8% in the global potassium sulfate market in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing population and growing demand for food grains, which is boosting the growth of potassium sulfate used as a fertilizer in the region. For instance, according to an article published by Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asia Pacific is expected to account for around 1/3rd of the estimated 2,600 million increase in global population during the period of 2010 and 2050, thus requiring additional efforts to increase the productivity of crops to cater to rising population in the region.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are Qing Shang Chemical, Shijiazhuang Hehe Ch, Sesoda, Rusal, Qinghai CITIC Guoan Technology, YARA, SQM, Migao Group, K+S Group, Gansu Xinchuan Fertilizer, AVIC International Holding, Compass Minerals, Tessenderlo Group, and Guotou Xinjiang LuoBuPo Potassium Salt.

Potassium Sulfate Market Dynamics:

Potassium Sulfate market Segmentation: Research Scope

Segmentation 1: Different types of Potassium Sulfate market

Mannheim Process

MOP Kieserite Process

Brines Process

Segmentation 2: by Application - They are widely used in places including

Tree Nuts

Vegetables

Fruit

Tobacco

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- the Middle East and Africa

Recent Trends in the Potassium Sulfate Market

• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.

• Market participants actively expand the range and applications of Potassium Sulfate. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Potassium Sulfate is focusing on streamlining pre and post-production.

