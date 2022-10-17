Latus Health developing new state of the art health and wellbeing clinic in Hull
The state-of-the-art gym and wellbeing centre will boast top of the range equipment and a number of cutting edge health treatmentsHULL, EAST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latus Health has relocated back to their original home on Chanterlands Avenue as they position themselves for significant growth in 2023
The Hull based occupational health company has recently relocated back to Chanterlands Avenue, from Melton, after investing in the redevelopment of the gym and sports ground, which they have owned since 2014. The first stage of an extensive redevelopment of the site has been completed, with a new open plan office installed for the company’s leadership, clinical and operations teams, as well as new therapy and treatment rooms. The move, which comes as the company prepares for an anticipated growth to 400 employees in 2023, allows them to provide a host of wellbeing perks to their team.
The state-of-the-art gym and wellbeing centre will be completed before the end of the year and will boast top of the range equipment and a number of cutting edge health treatments, as the company brings their gym and occupational health offer together under one roof.
The centre, which will boast a full E-gym suite, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Cryotherapy, Medical Grade Infrared Sauna Therapy and advanced medical and fitness testing is central to Latus’ plans to provide a connected, holistic approach to health and wellbeing.
Jack Latus, CEO of Latus Health says, “Moving our HQ back to where we first started back in 2011, at what was then the YPI sportsground, is a really exciting opportunity for Latus. The business has come a long way since the early days of coaching athletes out of the first squash court we rented. Since then we have grown our occupational health business to be one of the UK’s leading providers of health and wellbeing services and have grown from a three man band to a team of highly motivated talented people, all working towards our mission of changing the way businesses think about health at work.”
Sam Latus, COO at Latus Health went on to say, “Moving our office space back to where the Latus Gym is, provides easier access for our team to engage in their own health programmes. We have always worked hard to ‘practice what we preach’ when it comes to the health and wellbeing of our own employees, and having the gym facilities and health clinic on the same site as our office space means we can now boast some of the best workplace wellbeing facilities of any business in the country.”
