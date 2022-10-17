PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO MEETS AUSTRALIAN FOODIES AT THE GOOD FOOD & WINE SHOW IN BRISBANE

From October 21 to 23, the famous PDO cheese will welcome all cheese lovers at Hall 2-4, booth J16.

CREMONA, ITALY, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provolone Valpadana PDO is coming to Brisbane for the first time ever, much to the delight of cheese lovers, who will flock to the Good Food & Wine Show, the trade fair aimed at the public that devotes ample attention to cheeses this year, with more than 60 presented. There is great excitement for the city debut of Provolone Valpadana PDO, which aims to stand out and establish itself thanks to 2 characteristics that make it unique: its double soul, dolce and piccante, and its very high quality. The event is the ideal opportunity to describe and demonstrate, through live tasting of the cheese, the many and various values encompassed by the PDO brand.

"Increasing the knowledge and awareness of the consumers is one of the main aims of our project "Born to Be Authentic -Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe” to help them distinguish the original one from imitations " - says Libero Giovanni Stradiotti, President of the Protection Consortium. "We are primarily targeting foodies because we believe they are more sensitive to the values and meaning of the Protected Designation of Origin. They are also the ones who choose to experiment with new tastes and flavors, the most dynamic and motivated and the most likely to switch their preferences to authentic food products. From our side there are high expectations for this event: we look forward to seeing you there!"

The Good Food & Wine Show, presented by Citi, is the perfect opportunity for food and wine lovers to meet and enjoy a great day out with friends, wander through the show, sampling from hundreds of stalls and chatting with producers.

The "Born to Be Authentic" booth (Hall 2-4, booth J16) next to the Good Food Village, is ready to welcome hundreds of enthusiasts, offer tastings and suggestions on how to innovatively cook Provolone Valpadana PDO, a cheese that Australians like more and more and just back from its successful presentations in Sydney and Melbourne.

More information about the project can be found on the official website www.borntobeauthentic.eu and on social channels: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590 and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/

For information and contacts