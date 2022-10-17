Diet Water Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 5.99 billion in 2019 | CAGR 7.7%

Global Diet Water Market

Diet Water Market was valued at USD 5.99 Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 9.77 Bn in 2026- Market.us

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diet water market was valued at USD 5.99 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 9.77 billion in units.

All vital processes, including circulation, digestion, and excretion, depend on water. Drinking water and eating healthy foods are essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Special water is needed and recommended for Strict Diet regimens. One such product that greatly aids in controlling the body's nutrient requirements is diet water. Diet water is water that has been infused with various nutrients according to requirements and demand. The market for diet water has expanded as a result of the increase in people who adhere to tight and severe diet plans. The global diet water market is booming as a result of increased health concerns, an increase in the number of individuals with severe diseases, and rising disposable income.

Drivers, constraints, trends, and opportunities in the market

The key driving factors that can accelerate the expansion of the global diet water market over the forecast period include an increase in the proportion of obese people worldwide as well as raising public awareness of the benefits of diet water in helping people lose weight and prevent chronic diseases.

Other significant aspects that can support the market expansion during the forecast period are changing lifestyles, increased disposable income, and rising consumer worries about their health internationally.

The main restraint on market growth throughout the aforementioned time, however, is the price of diet water, which is significantly more expensive than regular water.

Over the coming years, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects could limit the demand for diet water around the world, which is expected to pose serious obstacles to the market's expansion.

Rising middle-class populations and market expansion in developing and emerging economies are creating a plethora of favorable conditions for market expansion in the years to come.

Key Market Segments

Type

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Application

Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Grocery Stores

Key Market Players included in the report:

Sapporo

Propel Water

Skinny Water

Nestle Waters

Groupe Danone

PepsiCo

Mountain Valley Spring Company

Regional Analysis: Top countries data covered in this report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central and Eastern Europe, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

