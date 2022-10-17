Field Service Management Market | Emerging Technological Growth, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2030

Field Service Management Market Size

The rapid growth in the adoption of these solutions by small & medium-sized businesses is expected to further boost the market growth over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for tracking activities on the field, increase demand for mobility to acquire real-time visibility, and surge in adoption of digitalization & automation in the field services industry fuel the growth of the global field service management market.

On the other hand, dearth of expert professionals for operating FSM curtails down the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, integration of AI, AR, and VR in field services sector and rise in adoption of internet of things (IoT) are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 305 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2478

The global field service management market is analyzed across component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

By component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. The service segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% throughout the forecast period.

The leading market players analyzed in the global field service management market report include Oracle, Tableau, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Sisense, Teradata, Adobe, Cisco, Tibco, and IBM. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their stand in the industry.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2478

By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the transportation & logistics segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% till 2026.

By region, North America generated the highest share, garnering more than one-third of the global market and is projected to dominate, in terms of revenue, by 2026. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the study period.

Covid-19 scenario-

• Covid-19 led to disruptions in various field activities and the field services industry has been affected indeed. Also, there has been a significant decline in the number of skilled workforce to operate on field management service systems due to lockdown.

• Nevertheless, due to social distancing, there has been a steep increase in the need to automate manual field service business operations such as scheduling, dispatching, transporting, and fleet trailing which, in turn, has given the market a positive boost.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Construction Management Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.