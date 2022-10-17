India Plastic Caps and Closure Market to Grow at 6.2% During 2022-2027, Impelled by Rising Consumption of Beverages

India Plastic Caps and Closure Market Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Plastic Caps and Closure Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India plastic caps and closure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027.

Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-plastic-caps-closure-market/requestsample

Plastic caps and closure represent the final elements of the packaging procedure, which keep the content fresh and protect the products from microbiological and environmental spoilage. They utilize various kinds of technologies, such as injection and compression molding and post-mold tamper-evident bands. Plastic caps and closure also enhance the functionality and aesthetics of the items and make their handling convenient during transportation. As a result, these components find widespread applications across several sectors, including industrial and household chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage (F&B), etc.

India Plastic Caps and Closure Market Trends:

The rising urbanization levels, growing western influences, and changing dietary patterns of individuals are positively influencing the demand for packaged food products, which are among the primary factors driving the India plastic caps and closure market. Besides this, the development of customized items in various shapes and sizes by the leading manufacturers to meet the end user requirements is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, as plastic is economical, durable, lightweight, and resistant against corrosion and environmental factors, caps and closures made using this material are gaining traction in several industries, such as chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, etc., which is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the elevating need for these components in the packaging of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, owing to their cost-effectiveness, durability, customizability, and chemical stability properties, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the utilization of PET, PP, HDPE, and LDPE raw materials in the manufacturing of these elements that provide lighter weight and lower transportation cost is expected to bolster the India plastic caps and closure market in the coming years.

India Plastic Caps and Closure Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the India plastic caps and closure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Screw-On Caps

• Dispensing Caps

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• PET

• PP

• HDPE

• LDPE

• Others

Breakup by Container Type:

• Plastic

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Injection Molding

• Compression Molding

• Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band

Breakup by End Use:

• Beverages

• Industrial Chemicals

• Food

• Cosmetics

• Household Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2833&flag=C

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by component, deployment, enterprises and region.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Reports:

India Retort Pouches Market 2022-2027

India Paper Bags Market 2022-2027