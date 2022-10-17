Action Figure Toys Market Size is estimated to Reach USD $15.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3%

The global action figure action figure toys market is growing at a rapid rate then the other segments of the action figure toys market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Action Figure Toys Market was valued at $9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The reason for the popularity of action figure toys is that it is a highly competitive market. As a result, there are numerous companies that manufacture these toys, and each one is competing to gain a stronger foothold in the market. This means that prices are kept low due to which the customers are benefitted as they can get these items at affordable rates. These products are sold all over the world and are in high demand.

Hasbro Inc.

Mattel Inc

Lego System A/S

Spin Master

Bandai Namco

McFarlane Toys

National Entertainment Collectibles Association

Hot Toys,

Square Enix

Kotobukiya

𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

->North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

->Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest Of Europe)

->Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Asean, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

->LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)

Based on region, North America has the highest action figure toys market share in 2021. North America occupied the largest market share of around 38.7% in the action figure market in 2021, Operating players in the market are strengthening their retail presence across the region. Amazon, Walmart, and Target have increased their toy assortments and ramped up their marketing in 2019. Walmart, which coined itself ‐America‐™s Best Toy Shop,‐Â introduced a digital playground and relaunched its interactive toy lab while Amazon released its second annual paper toy catalog for the holiday.

