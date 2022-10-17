Wok Market To Surge $3 Billion with Growing CAGR of 6.3% by 2031

Wok Market Size 2021-2031 Worldwide Industrial Analysis by key companies. The Wok industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wok Market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach$𝟯 𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭, growing at a 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟲.𝟯% 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭.The wok market size is mostly driven by the increase in residential and hospitality kitchens. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in residential and hospitality kitchens that are smaller and more efficient. Moreover, the increase in the catering and hotel industry at the global level because of the increased popularity of dinner out among working-class individuals.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Bajaj electricals limited

Zwilling J. A

Henckels

TTK prestige limited

Tramontina USA, Inc.

Scanpan A/S

Calphalon

Cuisinart

Supor

Target Brands Inc. and Lodge cast iron.

The wok market analysis is segmented on the basis of material type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into carbon steel, cast iron, and aluminum. The carbon steel segment accounted for a major wok market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the wok market forecast period.

𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Rest of Europe, Germany, UK, Russia, France, Itlay, Spain)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia And Newzeland, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, UAE, Rest of LAMEA)

In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for 39.7% share in the wokmarket and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs, owing to the growing consumer awareness of the value of healthy living and an increase in television programs featuring food and recipes.

