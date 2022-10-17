New-Book Event @ Elmira Barnes & Noble - Author Claims Smithsonian Corrupt & Supreme Court Ignored 1st Amend. Precedent
'Odious and Cerberus: An American Immigrant's Odyssey and his Free-Speech Legal War against Smithsonian Corruption' By author Julian Raven debuts - Elmira, N.Y.
To be blunt...the actions of the Smithsonian Board of Regents raise as many red flags as some of the worst boards I have investigated. The American people expect and deserve much better”ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, October 22nd, starting at 1 PM, at the Elmira Barnes & Noble, author Julian Raven will be discussing and signing his new book, 'Odious and Cerberus: An American Immigrant's Odyssey and his Free-Speech Legal War against Smithsonian Corruption.' (http://www.odiousandcerberus.com)
— Senator Chuck Grassley, 2007 Letter to Chancellor John Roberts
In Raven's book, the author documents the leadership scandals that continue to compromise the integrity of the Smithsonian Institution. For example, in 2007, Senator Grassley of Iowa sent Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts a letter in his capacity as Chancellor of the Smithsonian Institution's Board of Regents. The letter was a harsh rebuke of the Smithsonian Board of Regents and their corrupt dealing with congress and the American people.
"So we have two failures to provide the public and the Congress the truth. First, senior leadership of the Smithsonian provided false information to the press and effectively Congress and the public. No efforts were made by the Smithsonian to correct the false impression...Second, at least some of the Smithsonian Board was most recently notified by the IG that the Smithsonian had provided false information to the press on a highly sensitive manner. The Board has taken no action and, in fact, the Audit and Review Committee's report, drafted by the Secretary's office, completely fails to mention the fact that the IG office found that senior Smithsonian leadership provided false information to the press. Instead, the Smithsonian sought to label all of these documents "confidential."
Do you believe this is acceptable behavior by the Smithsonian or the Board? Do you believe that the Smithsonian and its Board have a responsibility of honesty and candor with the press, the public and the Congress?"
Senator Grassley's eye-opening letter is only part of the scandalous portrait the author paints of the obfuscation and corruption that goes on behind the secretive and mysterious Smithsonian castle's doors in Washington D.C.. Grassley concluded his eleven-page letter by saying, "To be blunt, I have been conducting reviews of tax-exempt organizations for a number of years, and the actions of the Smithsonian Board of Regents raise as many red flags as some of the worst boards I have investigated. The American people expect and deserve much better."
The thrust of the book 'Odious and Cerberus: An American Immigrant's Odyssey and his Free-Speech Legal War against Smithsonian Corruption' focuses on the confusion surrounding the legal composition of the Smithsonian Institution, which lies at the heart of the free-speech federal lawsuit that Raven prosecuted against the Smithsonian for over three and half years. The scandals reveal the confusion which engulfs all three branches of the federal government.
Julian Raven continues his 1st Amendment litigation with his recent lawsuit filed in September of 2022 against the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery Director. The lawsuit was covered in the recent article by senior editor Andrew Beaujon of the Washingtonian Magazine in Washington D.C.. The Director recently blocked Julian Raven on Twitter, provoking the present 1st Amendment litigation. (You can read the lawsuit here: https://odiousandcerberus.com/free-speech-lawsuit-2022)
