First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), announces a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) to raise up to $1,400,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 flow-through shares (the “Flow-Through Shares”) and up to $700,000 through the sale of up to 7,000,000 units (the “Units”). Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for a period of two years following the close of the offering.



The Company may pay a finder’s fee consisting of cash, shares and/or warrants to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and CSE policies. Proceeds arising from the sale of Flow-Through shares will be utilized for exploration expenditures on its Deerhorn Property. Proceeds arising from the sale of Units will be utilized for exploration on the Colorado Klondike Property and for unallocated working capital.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





