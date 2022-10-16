Submit Release
News Search

There were 192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,762 in the last 365 days.

BUYOUT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating KnowBe4, Inc. ("KnowBe4") KNBE on behalf of the company's shareholders to determine the fairness of the recently proposed buyout proposal.

On October 12, 2022, KnowBe4 announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"). According to the announcement, KnowBe4 stockholders are expected to receive $24.90 per share for their shares of stock, which is lower than the stock's 52-week high value. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, KnowBe4 shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether KnowBe4's officers and directors failed to maximize the buyout price for the company's stockholders, or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties to KnowBe4 stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to Vista at $24.90 per share.

KnowBe4 shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/knowbe4-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


You just read:

BUYOUT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.