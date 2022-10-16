Submit Release
Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Potential Flash Flooding

October 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to preposition state resources in anticipation of flash flooding impacts in the western half of the state.

According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC), a marginal-to-slight risk of rainfall exceeding flash flood guidance is in the forecast for most of the western half of Texas beginning Sunday into Monday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) shows an increased risk of severe weather to start the week for much of the southwestern part of the state, including damaging wind and large hail.

"The State of Texas is closely monitoring weather conditions across the state, including threats of potential flash flooding in West Texas," said Governor Abbott. "As state and local first responders work around the clock to protect our communities, we urge Texans to heed the guidance of emergency response personnel and remain weather-aware to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their property safe." 

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has staged the following state resources in the West Texas region:

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX): two Texas A&M Task Force 1 (TXTF1) swiftwater boat squads totaling four boats and 14 personnel

Texans are encouraged to remain weather aware, monitor local weather reports, and never drive or walk through flood water. Texans can visit ready.gov/floods for additional flood preparedness and response information.

