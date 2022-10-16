Submit Release
News Search

There were 190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,755 in the last 365 days.

California may reallocate shrinking water supply

In summary

With scanty participation in voluntary water reductions, the drought is raising questions about mandatory cuts.

While it’s not yet formal policy, those who manage California’s vast water system are edging toward a historic reallocation of the state’s shrinking supply that could have a life-altering impact on its largest-in-the-nation agricultural industry.

For many years, farmers have used about 80% of the water diverted from rivers for human use, with the rest going to urban areas for drinking, watering lawns, maintaining swimming pools, taking showers, cooking and commercial or industrial use.

Prolonged drought has compelled all users to make do with less. However, the biggest loser has been the environment — free flows to maintain habitat for fish and other aquatic species — which generally gets about 50% of the total flow.

In recent years, federal judges have ordered cuts in agricultural water diversions to enforce the Endangered Species Act and the state Water Resources Control Board has moved in the same direction on an emergency basis due to drought. However, environmental groups want permanent habitat-enhancing reductions.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown and his successor, Gavin Newsom, have sought “voluntary agreements” by which agricultural water agencies would curtail diversions to maintain river flows, but results have been scanty at best.

Without such agreements, the water board could implement mandatory reductions, but they would be viewed by farmers as an assault on their historic water rights and probably trigger massive legal battles.

The key principle in these conflicts is that water belongs to the public as a whole and must be put to “beneficial use,” as defined in a 1943 amendment to the state constitution, which declares that authorities must prevent “waste or unreasonable use or unreasonable method of use of water…”

Environmentalists believe the constitution thus authorizes the state water board to curtail agricultural diversions for the protection of habitat, but the 1943 amendment also declares, “In the enactment of this code the Legislature does not intend thereby to effect any change in the law relating to water rights.”

That obvious legal dichotomy is the crux of the situation.

Whether, indeed, the state water board is gearing up for a showdown over water rights, some of which stretch back to the 19th century, is the subject of much speculation in water circles.

Early this year, water board chairman Joaquin Esquivel told a gathering of water officials, “We know we have to change the system. Water rights can be there as a tool to be able to manage supplies through not just a drought but when there is water again. Our water rights system can be there to facilitate decisions on projects and help us make decisions, or they can be a hindrance.”

While the water rights issue percolates in Northern California, there’s a similar conflict underway in Southern California over how much water the state diverts from a severely threatened Colorado River.

California is legally entitled to 4.4 million acre-feet per year, with the vast majority of that going to the Imperial Irrigation District and other agricultural users, but the Colorado’s flow has dropped dramatically.

The federal government demands that California and other states that draw from the river, principally Nevada and Arizona, reduce diversions by 2-to-4 million acre-feet per year, and threatens to mandate cuts under the “beneficial use” doctrine if they cannot agree.

California has offered a 400,000 acre-foot reduction, only 9%, but that’s not enough to satisfy the other states and the outcome is very much in doubt. Meanwhile, the feds are offering Colorado water users $400 for every acre-foot of water they don’t take.

Farmers’ water rights are clearly not as sacrosanct as they once seemed to be, and as drought persists the stage is being set for a monumental reckoning of some kind.

You just read:

California may reallocate shrinking water supply

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.