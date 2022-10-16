Jades' Therapeutic Massage, Ogden, Gets 5-Star for Effective Massage Therapies
Jane's Therapeutic Massage offers effective massage therapies to help people struggling with stress, injury, and recovery.
Jade is very experienced, passionate, and attentive. She will make you feel "good," but her goal is to repair long term and have it last. Highly recommend if you have aches or spasms.”OGDEN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At one time, the only places to get a massage were pricey spas and exclusive gyms. Nowadays, one can get a therapeutic massage pretty much anywhere—from a spa to a hospital to an airport. It is because of the widespread acceptance of the benefits of massage therapy for both health and relaxation. The phrase "massage" refers to a wide variety of techniques that involve applying pressure to and rubbing or manipulating soft tissues like skin, muscles, and joints. A massage can be gentle and soothing or intense, depending on the pressure technique and form of therapeutic massage. Many experienced and certified professionals like Jane Woodland can offer a range of massage therapies, from Swedish and deep massage to hot stone and trigger point massage, at her Jade's Therapeutic Massage center in Ogden, Utah.
Massage is generally considered a part of alternative medicine, which aims to lower stress, reduce pain, improve blood circulation, and improve overall health and function. Some studies indicate therapeutic massage may be helpful for some health conditions, such as anxiety, chronic stress, sports injuries, and other conditions. Some individuals like massage not just for the health benefits it might provide for particular ailments or diseases, but also for the way it can make them feel cared for, at peace, and more connected to others. Jade Woodland, the owner of Jade's Therapeutic Massage, has worked in massage and Chinese medicine for over 20 years. She is committed to helping her clients achieve and maintain optimal physical and mental health through massage.
In addition to lowering stress-related indicators, including cortisol and blood pressure, clinical studies have shown that massage therapy can boost the synthesis of feel-good endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine. On the other hand, some techniques, such as Swedish massage, can assist people struggling with joint pain or stiff muscles. Those having trouble with restful sleep can also benefit from locating a massage service near me. Reducing cortisol and eliciting many chemical responses in the brain from a massage can contribute to longer, more restful stretches of sleep.
Professional athletes and physiotherapists began using massage therapy in their training programs long before the practice became mainstream in the medical community. Although preliminary data was lacking, recent studies supported by credible sources have established massage therapy's efficacy in athletics.
It's essential to choose a massage therapist in Ogden, Utah, who is skilled and qualified in various massage modalities and styles before hiring them. Jane's Therapeutic Massage is an excellent option for Swedish, Hot Stone, and Deep Tissue Massage. In addition, Jane Woodland, the owner of Jane's Therapeutic Massage, has extensive training and experience helping clients recover from and prevent various physical and mental health issues, including pain, stress, and discomfort.
About Jane's Therapeutic Massage
Jane Woodland, the founder of Jane's Therapeutic Massage in Ogden, Utah, has over twenty years of experience in Chinese medicine and different massage techniques. Jade Woodland is a certified massage therapist specializing in Swedish, deep, and trigger point massage techniques. With numerous 5-star ratings and testimonials from her clients, Jane's Therapeutic Massage has become one of the leading massage centers in Utah.
