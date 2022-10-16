PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 14, 2022 SEN. JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON THE PNP'S HOME VISITS TO JOURNALISTS The PNP has a lot of explaining to do. If the purpose of "home visits" of their personnel to the journalists' residence is to ensure that there are no "threats" to their lives, why are they not in their proper uniform? Why was there no coordination with the local officials and media company/outlet with which the concerned journalist is affiliated? And the most glaring of all, how could they get hold of very personal and sensitive information such as a home address of a journalist? I can see the sense in this move of the PNP but its execution is rather contemptible. It's the most stupid idea, I must say. Kung gusto nilang alamin kung sino ang mga may pagbabanta sa buhay ng mga journalists, hindi ba dapat na una nila itong inalam sa mga news organization na kinabibilangan ng mga mamahayag? Sa ganoong paraan, mas mapapadali ang proseso ng pag-identify kung sino ang nangangailangan ng kanilang tulong. Ang mga tagapagpatupad ng batas ay dapat alam kung paano ang tamang pagpapatupad ng mga umiiral na mga batas, hindi ang paglabag ng mga ito. Malinaw na nilabag ng hanay ng PNP ang Data Privacy Act at dapat na managot sila dito.