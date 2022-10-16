PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 15, 2022 Villar cites the need for partnership to curb the earth's problems Saying that we occupy the same 'suffering' planet due to a climate emergency, Sen. Cynthia Villar said "we should learn to live in partnership to solve our biggest problems together. In her speech during the Coca-Cola "World Without Waste" event, Villar noted that the globe is in the middle of a climate emergency. "Because of this, every individual is bound not only to reduce his or her own footprint, but also find strategic interventions to drastically redeem what would have been valuable materials from the waste stream," said Villar. "Cradle to grave management of products is no longer sufficient. Responsibility must begin at product conceptualization, before it even sees production," also said the senator during the occasion with the theme, "The Role of Partnerships in Driving a Circular Economy." While we are aware that thriving corporations have already adopted the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework as their ethical responsibility, that senator reemphasized it is about time that we turn this ethical responsibility into a legal one. "The law introduces a better policy than simply expecting all our citizens to segregate and manage their wastes, and let the local governments in our scattered settlements and islands deal with the massive problems brought about by the lack of legal responsibility among the top producers of plastic wastes," said Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources. She said EPR requires manufacturers to reach collection targets. Hopefully, the senator added, "what is collected will no longer find their way back to the environment as unmanaged waste." The EPR Law places responsibility for products squarely on the shoulders of the manufacturer from cradle to grave. The senator also commended Coca-Cola company for not only looking at collection compliance, but also developing ways to incorporate recycled materials in their packaging. According to Villar, large enterprises should be able to recover and recycle a minimum of 20% of all packaging waste distributed for the year before the end of 2023. This target rises to 40% on the second year, 50% on the third year, and so on until 80% by 2028. "It is actually my hope that your considerable resources will allow your industries to fast track research and development, reach and breach these targets and go beyond mere compliance," added the senator, a known environmentalist. When these very realistic targets are met or exceeded, she said EPR expenses will be deducted from taxable annual income. Villar, kinilala ang kahalagahan ng partnership para maresolba ang mga suliranin ng mundo Dahil nakatira tayo sa iisang 'suffering planet' sanhi ng climate emergency, sinabi ni Sen. Cynthia Villar na kailangan nating mabuhay sa partnership upang masolusyunan ang malalaking suliranin ng mundo. Sa kanyang pananalita sa Coca-Cola "World Without Waste" event, iginiit ni Villar na ang mundo ay nasa gitna ng climate emergency. "Because of this, she said every individual is bound not only to reduce his or her own footprint, but also find strategic interventions to drastically redeem what would have been valuable materials from the waste stream," sabi ni Villar. "Cradle to grave management of products is no longer sufficient. Responsibility must begin at product conceptualization, before it even sees production," sabi pa ng senador sa naturang okasyon na may temang "The Role of Partnerships in Driving a Circular Economy." Bagama't batid natin na ipinatutupad na ng mga korporasyon ang Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework na kanilang ethical responsibility, binigyan diin ng senador na panahon na para gawin nating legal ang ethical responsibility. "The law introduces a better policy than simply expecting all our citizens to segregate and manage their wastes, and let the local governments in our scattered settlements and islands deal with the massive problems brought about by the lack of legal responsibility among the top producers of plastic wastes," ayon kay Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources. Itinatakda rin sa EPR na kailangang maabot ng manufacturers ang 'collection targets.' Umaasa ang senador na hindi na babalik sa kapaligiran ang mga nakolektangn basura. Pinuri rin ng senador ang Coca-Cola company dahil hindi lamang 'collection compliance' ang tinututukan nila kundi pati ang paggamit ng recycled materials sa kanyang packaging. Binanggit din ni Villar na dapat ma-recycle ng malalaking enterprises ang di bababa sa 20% ng lahat ng packaging waste na ipinamahagi bago matapos ang 2023. Tataas ang target na ito sa 40% sa pangalawang taon, 50% sa pangatlong taon hanggang sa umabot sa 80% sa 2028.