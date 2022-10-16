TOLENTINO: VOLUNTEERISM AMONG "BALIK-SCIENTISTS" KEY TO DEVELOPMENT OF PHL

Echoing the message of President Bongbong Marcos in the 8th Balik Scientists Program recently, Senator Francis Tolentino invoked the spirit of volunteerism - that willingness to bring back home to the country one's knowledge, experience and expertise - while encouraging more homegrown scientists to push for the country's development.

Airing his views over a radio talk show on DZRH last Saturday, October 15, Tolentino had this to say:

"Siguro napakarami nang magagaling [nating] siyentipiko. Volunteerism din yung pagbabalik nila kung galing sila sa ibang bansa. Although hindi ganun kataas yung suweldo, e malaki din ang maiaambag nila - lalong lalo na [..] yung mga scientists natin na magagaling halimbawa sa agrikultura, yung magagaling sa aquaculture. Iyon yung essence siguro nung sinasabi ng Presidente [Marcos] nung isang araw, yung balik scientist."

Incidentally, Senator Tolentino used to chair the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, where he championed the country's scientific, research and development agenda. He will also preside over Sub-committee "L" of the Committee on Finance, which will tackle the budget of the Department of Science and Technology and its eighteen (18) attached agencies, the Philippine Space Agency, among others, next week. Here, he hopes to continue to push for meaningful and increased support to the country's science and technology agenda via more funding, grants, scholarships, better facilities, and other research-related support and incentives.