President chairs second meeting of central judicial reform committee

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, October 16 - President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chaired the second meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform in Hà Nội on Saturday.

The meeting focused on the projects of building e-courts in Việt Nam to meet judicial reform requirements by 2030 with a vision to 2045, and drafting a judicial law for juveniles, which are built by the Party delegation to the Supreme People’s Court.

Participants also discussed preparing infrastructure, organisation, personnel and a plan for audio-visual recording during criminal interrogations in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code 2015 initiated by the Central Public Security Party Committee.

After listening to participants' opinions, President Phúc underlined that renewal and reform must be put under the Party’s leadership.

He lauded the Party delegation to the Supreme People’s Court and the Central Public Security Party Committee for efforts in building the projects, which are important in the current period.

Underlining the significance of the judicial law for juveniles, which shows the State's responsibility for the future generation, President Phúc asked the Party delegation to the Supreme People’s Court to continue acquiring ideas of members of the steering committee as well as ministries, sectors and localities.

It was necessary to evaluate practical impacts of the bill as well as the need to amend and supplement current relevant legal documents, thus making necessary adjustments to the project before reporting to the National Assembly's Standing Committee.

Regarding audio-visual recording during interrogations, the State leader said this was an issue of significant importance to judicial reform, contributing to ensuring transparency during legal proceedings, preventing extortion of deposition and corporal punishment, better observing human rights and citizens' rights, and at the same time protecting investigators from being slandered with acts of coercion during the performance of their duties.

He agreed that in order to deal with difficulties during the implementation of this project, the Central Public Security Party Committee should design a proper roadmap that matches the State budget and officials' capacity.

At the meeting, President Phúc also asked members of the steering committee to direct organisations and agencies they are in charge of to complete the assigned tasks with the highest quality, while reviewing tasks and solutions related to judicial reform given in the resolution of the 13th Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum on building and perfecting the rule-of-law socialist state in the new period. — VNS