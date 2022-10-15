Capitol Towers Unveils High-End Urban Apartments in Heart of Downtown Sacramento

$150 Million Investment Provides 436 Upscale Mid-Rise Units Near G1C Entertainment District

In the latest boost to Sacramento's ongoing revitalization efforts, Capitol Towers announced that the first of its two mid-rise apartment buildings is now open for business, providing a range of 436 upscale units to those who want to live and work downtown.

Located two blocks from the Golden 1 Center entertainment district and near numerous government and commercial offices, Capitol Towers Apartment Homes have been created to attract a high-end community in an urban setting defined by modern architecture, elegant design, and numerous amenities.

"This new midrise is exceptional in that it puts Sacramento on par with the type of apartments you find in San Francisco or New York," said Robert Carr, Sr. Vice President of Operations for Weidner. "We have spared no expense when it comes to quality inside and outside the building."

In contrast to most developers, Weidner not only builds its properties but manages for the long term to become an integral part of the cities that it serves.

"We not only build apartments— we build communities, one resident at a time," said Carr. "And good communities should be comfortable and upbeat places to live. We believe we've achieved that here in Sacramento with Capitol Towers."

Today, Capitol Towers continued its mission of community engagement, hosting a grand opening event that offers nearby residents, businesses, and the public a taste of Sacramento—including catering from midtown mainstay Ernesto's.

Carr noted that the company chose to landscape with mature trees and plants. Additionally, the common areas are from Restoration Hardware and other purveyors of high-quality fixtures, art, appliances, and other furnishings. Under the building, there is a two-tiered parking garage with spaces available for residents.

In addition, a companion midrise building is scheduled for completion early next year and will offer an additional 218 upscale units. Combined, the two new mid-rise buildings, mirror images of one another, will offer a total of 436 units made up of studios, one and two bedrooms, and live-work lofts.

"A lot of people in the Sacramento community deserve credit for helping make this project possible," said Carr. "We are grateful for the support from Mayor Steinberg and the city to the downtown business community, nearby neighbors, and the Sacramento-area companies and workers who built this mid-rise. We look forward to completing the next phase and contributing to the dynamic future of downtown Sacramento."

About Weidner Apartment Homes:

Founded in 1977, Weidner Apartment Homes, based in Kirkland, Washington, offers residents and associates stability in an ever-changing economic climate. With more than 303 buildings and over 63,149 units both owned and managed throughout the US and Canada, Weidner is currently ranked as the 14th largest apartment owner in the nation. Learn more at weidner.com.

