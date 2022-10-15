Record Setting, Groundbreaking, Viral Manufactured Home Reports - Anniversary Celebration Recaps Firsts and Achievements
"The Manufactured Home Industry Will Achieve its Great Potential by Addressing and Resolving the Causes of its Core Perception Issues." L.A. "Tony" Kovach Quote.
“keeping them [manufactured home owners] happy after the sale. This means insuring the homeowner builds equity and wealth.” Chris Stinebert then MHI CEO. “In my opinion, we have done a poor job of advancing our cause and lobbying for our industry." MHI
MHARR's Danny Ghorbani with Sen Chuck Robb President Bill Clinton. Ghorbani Nails Zoning Answers How and Who. https://www.manufacturedhomepronews.com/ghorbani-nails-zoning-answers-to-how-and-who/
Record setting results, groundbreaking reports, data, trends, manufactured housing industry achievements are reviewed as part of 13th anniversary celebration.
What is now known as MHProNews.com launched after a string of longtime manufactured housing industry trade publications closed in the first decade of the 21st century.
Among those was Modern Homes previously published by the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI). MHProNews was launched digitally to fill the void that the loss of other industry trade publications created.
Several viral and top reports on issues of importance to affordable housing advocates, manufactured home owners or professionals, investors, public officials and others are examined in the anniversary issue.
Among them which Google has ranked at or near the top of various topical searches are the following.
> Gary Rivlin's “The Cold Hard Lessons of Mobile Home U” New York Times report which is examined in highly ranked articles on MHProNews and MHLivingNews. That version of that report which was featured on MHLivingNews was cited by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) White Paper on Manufactured Housing.
> MHLivingNews provided the video and examined the concerns raised by HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in his viral video dubbed "Mobile Homes."
> MHProNews and MHLivingNews have uniquely examined the topics of the power and influence of various types of nonprofits under the popular titles of Philanthro-Feudalism, Philanthro-Capitalism, and the Charitable Industrial Complex.
> The surprising accomplishments of Rollohome during the mobile home era of factory-built housing.
> Eric Belsky, currently with the Federal Reserve but previously with the Harvard Joint Center on Housing Studies stated expectations for modern manufactured housing.
> Legal, regulatory, good news as well as controversies involving manufactured homes are noted and reported with sample reports linked.
Facts, trends, data, and issues of interest to researchers, public officials and the general public are also explored as part of the anniversary celebration.
> Monthly manufactured housing industry production and shipment data which are found on MHProNews.com, but are also published by MHARR.
> Texas Manufactured Housing Association (TMHA) and the Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC) reports on manufactured housing trends and sentiment are among the fact checks that are provided monthly as new data is released.
> Comparisons to conventional housing building trends, existing home resales, with manufactured homes and what that data implies about manufactured housing industry potential.
That 13th anniversary report touts record setting results in manufactured housing industry trade shows, event or corporate promotion, education, reports and analysis is linked here.
The critically acclaimed publication is the first and still only known manufactured home industry Daily Business News on MHProNews market report.
Manufactured Home Communities (MHC) Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), manufactured home industry connected stocks, along with a snapshot of the broader equities, and headline news that span the left-right media divide are provided. Unique looks at what is often mistakenly called "mobile home park investing" are also explored. Expert insights unpack quarterly and other reports by publicly trade firms such as Skyline Champion, Cavco Industries, Nobility Homes, Legacy Housing, Deer Valley Homebuilders, Sun Communities, Equity Lifestyle Properties, UMH Properties, Flagship Communities, The Carlyle Group, Blackstone, BlackRock, and others.
About MHLivingNews
Since 2012, Manufactured Home Living News (ManufacturedHomeLivingNews.com) has published the expert commentary, third-party research, facts checks, analysis and home buyer shopping tips that the public craves. Millions of pageviews occur at MHLivingNews.
About Co-Founder L. A. "Tony" Kovach
Beyond thousands of articles on MHProNews/MHLivingNews, co-founder L. A. "Tony" Kovach has been published or cited by others. Examples include the Chicago Sun Times, The Hill, PissedConsumer, LawnStarter, WND.com, Moxie Magazine, The Lakeland Ledger, Baptist Global News, Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), Manufactured Home Merchandiser Magazine, Automated Builder, the National Association of Realtors, the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI), the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR), public officials including the CFPB, FHFA, and others. Kovach is a multiple award winning history buff whose several recognitions and accomplishments include the prestigious Lottinville Award in History from the University of Oklahoma (O.U.).
Kovach's video interviews include James "Jim" Clayton - founder of Clayton Homes, Joseph "Joe" Stegmayer formerly with Cavco Industries, Samuel "Sam" Landy of UMH Properties, Sunshine Homes' John Bostick, Danny Ghorbani and Mark Weiss with MHARR, Nathan Smith with SSK Properties (since rebranded Flagship Communities), and other manufactured home industry personalities. MHProNews also features perhaps the most extensive set of written Q&A's and interviews in all of manufactured housing. They include personalities such as Sam Zell of Equity Lifestyle Properties.
