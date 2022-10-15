Submit Release
News Search

There were 347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,712 in the last 365 days.

Seniors’ Grocery Vouchers dated October 6 Experiencing Issues

CANADA, October 15 - Seniors who received grocery vouchers dated October 6, 2022 through the Senior Grocery Voucher Program, may experience issues with their voucher due to a processing error. This only applies to vouchers printed on October 6, 2022. 

Any person who received an electronic grocery voucher by email will be re-issued a new voucher today by email. Any person who received a voucher by mail, will be issued a new voucher delivered by mail. All mailed vouchers will be delivered at the beginning of the week through Canada Post.

All persons affected will be contacted by email or phone.

Any Island senior who received a voucher dated on October 6, 2022 is asked to discard their voucher and use the new voucher provided by email or delivery. No action is required by seniors of the affected grocery vouchers. 

No personal information was released or breached, and this registration process remains secure.

Media contact:
Rebecca Gass    
Senior Communications Officer
rjgass@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Seniors’ Grocery Vouchers dated October 6 Experiencing Issues

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.