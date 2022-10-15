Seniors’ Grocery Vouchers dated October 6 Experiencing Issues

CANADA, October 15 - Seniors who received grocery vouchers dated October 6, 2022 through the Senior Grocery Voucher Program, may experience issues with their voucher due to a processing error. This only applies to vouchers printed on October 6, 2022.

Any person who received an electronic grocery voucher by email will be re-issued a new voucher today by email. Any person who received a voucher by mail, will be issued a new voucher delivered by mail. All mailed vouchers will be delivered at the beginning of the week through Canada Post.

All persons affected will be contacted by email or phone.

Any Island senior who received a voucher dated on October 6, 2022 is asked to discard their voucher and use the new voucher provided by email or delivery. No action is required by seniors of the affected grocery vouchers.

No personal information was released or breached, and this registration process remains secure.

