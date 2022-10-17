Brighter Days Ahead Sparks Self-Reflection on Evaluate Your Life Day
HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wealth strategist and coach Demetris “Dee” Curry’s book and journal, “Brighter Days Ahead”, is regarded as a key tool for self-reflection and evaluation on Evaluate Your Life Day.
Evaluate Your Life Day, observed on October 19 each year, offers a time for self-reflection with the aim of self-improvement and provides the opportunity to access personal goals and milestones.
“Brighter Days Ahead” provides a safe space for self-reflection throughout the reading experience. Each chapter concludes with thought-provoking questions for self-assessment with a dedicated section to externally process those thoughts.
“Brighter Days Ahead is all about self-evaluation. It allows the reader to understand who they are, how their experiences have affected them, and what they can do to become who they want to be in the future,” Demetris explained. “I shared some of my most personal and private life experiences with others in hopes that my self-reflection will encourage and inspire others to dig deeper into discovering who they are.”
While Evaluate Your Life Day focuses heavily on self-reflection, it also highlights the need for self-improvement and development as a result of reflection. “Brighter Days Ahead” helps the reader take the extra step toward improvement and development after reflection by providing action items as a roadmap to success.
“We have to be willing to do the work to become the best version of ourselves and to create the life we often dream of,” Demetris said. “Working on self-development is crucial in establishing a setup that will one day support what you thought was impossible.”
Brighter Days Ahead is currently available for pre-sale at www.DemetrisCurry.com and via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books-A-Million sites. The book officially launches November 15, 2022.
Christopher Thomas
