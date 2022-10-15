Mary Crowley Cancer Research Adds Rodney Olsen to Board of Directors

Mary Crowley Cancer Research (MCCR) announced today the addition of Rodney Olsen to their Board of Directors.

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary Crowley Cancer Research (MCCR) announced today the addition of Rodney Olsen to their Board of Directors. Most recently, Olsen has spent more than 26 years at Kimberly-Clark Corporation as the former CFO of Kimberly-Clark's Asia/Pacific Region, and prior to that he held various senior roles at Kimberly-Clark, including CFO International and CFO of the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

Olsen also held corporate roles leading various strategic initiatives as well as mergers and acquisitions transactions. Olsen started his professional career at EY in their audit division and worked as a finance manager at the LTV Corporation.

Olsen earned his BBA degree from Southern Methodist University and is a CPA. He also serves as a board member for the Ontex Group NV, an international personal hygiene company headquartered in Belgium.

Olsen and his wife, Barb, now live in Dallas after spending many years abroad in London, Hong Kong and Singapore.

"We are excited to have Rodney joining our board. His passion for bringing HOPE to late-stage cancer patients, coupled with his strong financial management, merger, and acquisition background, strengthens our ability to navigate our clinic-in-a-clinic partnership opportunities as we seek to broaden our ability to provide HOPE to a larger population of cancer patients," stated Roy Lamkin, Chairman of MCCR Board of Directors.

Olsen was voted upon and approved as an addition to the MCCR Board of Directors via email in September 2022 and will attend his first board meeting in November 2022.

About Mary Crowley Cancer Research

Mary Crowley Cancer Research is a specialized clinical research center in Dallas, Texas that offers access to new investigational therapies through the administration of Phase I and II clinical trials. The mission of Mary Crowley Cancer Research is to bring HOPE to cancer patients through innovative clinical trials while advancing treatment globally for all patients in the future. The MCCR approach is to rapidly advance the discovery of potential new therapies and positively impact the care of cancer patients in their lifetime.

Media Contact

Liz Cappon, Mary Crowley Cancer Research, 1 2147246497, lcappon@marycrowley.org

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Mary Crowley Cancer Research