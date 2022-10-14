Public Security Minister visits Cuba, stressing Việt Nam's support

VIETNAM, October 14 - HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General Tô Lâm concluded a three-day official visit to Cuba on October 14.

On the day, Lâm met with General Raúl Castro Ruz and paid a courtesy call to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

The Vietnamese official expressed sympathy to the Cuban Party, State and people over the difficulties caused by COVID-19 and the fuel storage blaze in Matanzas in early August.

Reaffirming Việt Nam’s support to Cuban people's revolution cause, he said he believed Cuba would overcome all difficulties and challenges and record greater successes.

He proposed that the Cuban President continue to support the public security forces of Việt Nam and Cuba to cooperate effectively with each other in protecting security, order and social safety in each country.

Earlier, General Lâm and his entourage had a meeting with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, who had just visited Việt Nam earlier this month, and held talks with Cuban Minister of the Interior Lieutenant General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas.

At the talks, the two sides reviewed the outcomes of the cooperation agreement signed in 2018 between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, as well as their partnership over the years.

They pledged to strengthen cooperation in trans-border crime combat, and increase the exchange of delegations at all levels and experts in many fields.

Việt Nam asked for Cuba's assistance in cancer treatment, cerebrovascular intervention, and organ transplant, as well as its cooperation in research and transfer of technology in medicine production.

Visiting CIMEQ Hospital run by the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, Lam presented the hospital with a number of medical equipment.

During their stay, the Vietnamese delegation paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at the park named after the Vietnamese leader in Havana, and visited Fidel Castro Centre where the legacies left by the Cuban leader are kept. They also met staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the country. — VNS