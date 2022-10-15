Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,733 in the last 365 days.

"Rapid Google Ads Success" hit bestseller status upon release

PPC Consultant Claire Jarrett with book

Claire Jarrett with her bestselling book

Claire Jarrett's bestselling book "Rapid Google Ads Success" hit the mark for business owners wanting to learn Google Ads

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claire Jarrett’s book “rapid Google Ads Success” hit bestseller status on Amazon in May 2022, and remains at the top of various categories today.

The book is the ideal guide for small business owners that wish to learn more about how Google Ads works, to manage their own ads or their team effectively. Written in clear, practical language it demystifies the complex world of Google AdWords.

Jarrett debunks the theory that all businesses need to hire a specialist to manage their Google Ads, and ensures a deep understanding of the basic principles. with the help of the book, it's possible to set up successful campaigns quickly.

The book covers topics such as keyword research, negative keywords, campaign set up, bidding, conversion tracking and much more. Completely up to date for 2022, it's the ideal guide to Google Ads.

Also suitable for marketers who wish to add Pay per Click to their business services.

Claire Jarrett is an expert PPC Consultant, see more details about her PPC Consultant services at her website.

Claire Jarrett
Jarrett Digital
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

"Rapid Google Ads Success" hit bestseller status upon release

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.