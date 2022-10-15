"Rapid Google Ads Success" hit bestseller status upon release
Claire Jarrett's bestselling book "Rapid Google Ads Success" hit the mark for business owners wanting to learn Google AdsBRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claire Jarrett’s book “rapid Google Ads Success” hit bestseller status on Amazon in May 2022, and remains at the top of various categories today.
The book is the ideal guide for small business owners that wish to learn more about how Google Ads works, to manage their own ads or their team effectively. Written in clear, practical language it demystifies the complex world of Google AdWords.
Jarrett debunks the theory that all businesses need to hire a specialist to manage their Google Ads, and ensures a deep understanding of the basic principles. with the help of the book, it's possible to set up successful campaigns quickly.
The book covers topics such as keyword research, negative keywords, campaign set up, bidding, conversion tracking and much more. Completely up to date for 2022, it's the ideal guide to Google Ads.
Also suitable for marketers who wish to add Pay per Click to their business services.
Claire Jarrett is an expert PPC Consultant, see more details about her PPC Consultant services at her website.
