Premier Soccer Services announces growth and return of international play for the Copa Rayados Internacional

Premier Soccer Services announces 30% growth and return of international participation for the Copa Rayados Internacional in partnership with Mexican professional soccer club, CF Monterrey Rayados.

Premier Soccer Services, the organizer of youth soccer tournaments across the country and the Copa Rayados Internacional in The Woodlands/ Houston, TX, announces major developments for the 10th Annual Copa Rayados Internacional. The event is a partnership between Premier Soccer Services and the Mexican professional club, CF Monterrey Rayados.

With return of international play for the Copa Rayados Internacional, 2022 economic impact growth forecasts are estimated to grow 30%. In 2021, the youth soccer tournament saw 160 traveling teams with a daily attendance of 14,000. Captured room night totals were 6,681. This upcoming year, we have secured 200 traveling teams, 50 international teams, anticipated captured room night totals of 8,500 with another 2,000 uncaptured. Daily attendance is estimated up to 15,000 and a total of 75,000 over the 5 days.

As Nick Wolda, President of Visit The Woodlands, notes: "Visit The Woodlands has been happy to partner with the Copa Rayados Soccer Tournament for the past 6 years. This event brings in teams nationally and internationally during a time that our hotels are traditionally have more availability, over the Thanksgiving week, and this is impactful for our hotel partners."

"The Copa Rayados Internacional is really a crown jewel in the youth soccer tournament calendar now and has been a great project with CF Monterrey Rayados, The Woodlands Township, Visit The Woodlands, and Visit Houston. The support we have with all the partners and now with CF Monterrey Rayados looking to expand their presence in the United States, it's really exciting times!"as Scott Spencer, PSS president, explains. "The impact of the CF Monterrey Rayados is strong across both the US and Latin America."

"We´re really excited to be back with the Copa Rayados Internacional on this 10th edition of our tournament", Adrian Vargas, Competitions Manager of CF Monterrey Rayados, says. "This event is very important for Rayados´ US strategy and having international competition back this year will keep improving the quality of the tournament. We want to thank all teams participating and The Woodlands and Houston for having this edition."

About Premier Soccer Services: Premier Soccer Services (PSS) is a professional soccer management company organizing tournaments in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Virginia, Missouri, and Illinois. Since 2012, the estimated annual economic impact on communities from PSS events reached over $150 million. PSS specializes in professional management as well as marketing nationally and internationally. For more information see: http://www.premiersoccerservices.com, http://www.coparayados.com, and http://www.facebook.com/coparayados or contact Scott Spencer at scott@premiersoccerservices.com or 1-210-305-4821

About CF Monterrey Rayados: The professional soccer club from Mexico competes in the top division of Mexico, LigaMX, with one of the largest fanbases in both Mexico and the USA. With 5 North American CONCACAF championships, it has competed in the FIFA Club World Cup, and consistently is at the top of attendance figures playing in their 50,000 seat BBVA Bancomer Stadium. The club also has over 200 affiliated youth soccer programs in Mexico and the USA. For more information see: http://www.rayados.com or contact Adrian Vargas at adrian.vargas@rayados.com

