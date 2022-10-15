Hollywood Producer Launches Investigative Podcast About Milwaukee Native Ashleigh Love

The "Love & Justice" podcast is a new murder mystery series on the death of Ashleigh Love launched by Emmy Award Winning Hollywood Producer Kyle Olson

The morning of October 6, 2009 was the last day in the life of 19-year-old Ashleigh Love. An intruder broke into her Milwaukee-area home shortly after dawn and killed Ashleigh in her own bed. It has been 13 years, and the case is still unsolved. No suspects have been arrested and justice has not been served. Today, Emmy Award Winning Hollywood producer Kyle Olson is pleased to announce the launch of Love & Justice, an Investigative documentary-style podcast that seeks to explore the cold case murder of Ashleigh Love.

Kyle Olson Hosts - Picture by Shelby Carol Cude

13 years after her death, Ashleigh’s parents, siblings, best friends, colleagues, and classmates have teamed up with Kyle Olson to share the full story about Ashleigh’s death and set the record straight. With his expertise and the cooperation of all concerned, Kyle leaves no stone unturned as he aims to consistently provide dozens of theories to answer one simple question: Who Killed Ashleigh Love?

“It is such an honor to be trusted with telling such an important story,” said Kyle Olson, Producer and Host of Love & Justice podcast. “Our podcast will share the full story of Ashleigh Love. Ashleigh deserves justice and after 13 years of silence, I hope this podcast will inspire people to talk about these events again. Someone has the missing pieces that we need to solve this case, and it is time for them to come forward.”

The podcast will premiere October 27, 2022, thirteen years since Ashleigh Love’s tragic murder. It will be available on all major podcasting services, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

“This has to be done,” said Tammy Love, Mother of Ashleigh Love. “I have to do this because I have no other option. It's difficult to put myself out there, but this podcast is one of the last things we can do for Ashleigh. We need to get these evil people that took her life. They deserve to be in jail.”



Ashleigh Love - Picture by Kyle Olson

Love & Justice is a standout true crime podcast because it thrives on help and support from the community – including Ashleigh's family, friends, colleagues, and classmates. The podcast will be hosted and produced by Kyle Olson - who has been a friend of the Love Family for decades. The podcast will be co-produced by Noelle Cain and edited by Cody Crabb.

To learn more about the Love & Justice podcast, log on to http://www.loveandjusticepodcast.com/. For inquiries and partnership, please email loveandjusticepodcast@gmail.com.

About Kyle Olson

Since a young age, Kyle Olson has had a passion for telling stories. To date, Kyle has clocked thousands of hours working on some of the biggest television shows and movies in the industry, including but not limited to: House Of The Dragon (HBO Max), ENCORE! (Disney+), Kevin Hart: Don't *** This Up (Netflix), The Four (FOX), The Adventures Of Dr Buckeye Bottoms (National Geographic), America's Next Top Model (CW), and more. At age 30, Kyle won his first EMMY award for a WWII documentary called "The Last Signal".

For more information, please visit www.kylecolson.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Love & Justice

Contact Person: Kyle Olson

Email: Send Email

Phone: 414-397-2544

Country: United States

Website: http://www.loveandjusticepodcast.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Hollywood Producer Launches Investigative Podcast About Milwaukee Native Ashleigh Love