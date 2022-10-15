Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,663 in the last 365 days.

CYF develops a community-driven token for African crypto traders.

MIAMI FLORIDA, Oct. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World's BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.

CYF Started as an experimental community yield farming and quickly grew to a fully supportive community of crypto-currency enthusiasts. Their mission is to foster Crypto-Currency adoption across borders by addressing some significant factors that affect global cryptocurrency adoption.

A deflationary token launched on Binance Smart Chain with a unique smart MINTING feature and a LIMITED supply of 100T CYF. It provides the following exclusive crypto features:

  • RUG-PULL PROOF: CYF is 100% Rug-Pull free; token sales are managed by our sophisticated contract, which automatically locks the liquidity, assigning only 7.5% to project development and expansion.
  • COMMUNITY REWARD: Backed by the community, CYF rewards its community through a unique smart minting that redistributes up to 35% of token sales back to the community.
  • SELF-PROVIDING LIQUIDITY: CYF utilizes a unique approach to create and grow liquidity through the community reward program. The smart minting [CYF farm] is the SELF-PROVIDING LIQUIDITY of this project.

In addition, the platform is developed for the noble cause of African Freedom. It focuses on the development of Africa in terms of technology and digital space. CYF wants to enhance the opportunities in the continent for the people of Africa. To achieve these targets, CYF facilitates its users through additional services such as:

  1. Reliable, Tamper-Proof Network

Blockchain Technology secures the algorithm; therefore, nobody, even the developer, can interfere with, cancel, or alter your transactions.

  1. Token Sales by Smart Contract

The smart contract code is open source, and anyone anytime can observe the entire transaction history. It ensures fair and reliable accountability conditions.

  1. An Intuitive Approach To Promote Adoption

Everyone venturing into the Crypto-Currency has one thing in mind `What's in it for me? `. That's precisely what CYF answers to while ensuring long-term sustainability.

  1. FULLY AUDITED CONTRACTS

Reliable 3rd parties auditing firms have fully audited CYF token contract and the Smart-Mint contract.

About the Company – CYF: Community Yield Farming

CYF, abbreviated as Community Yield Farming, is the world's first platform to reward holders directly from ICO while sustaining its liquidity while at the same time preventing any possible rug-pull. It is developed by the co-founders Bright Hoza and Kalvin Hoka. The token mainly represents the African community. It never had any financial system that could make them achieve its goal of reaching 5 billion dollars to help all 54 countries of Africa financially to become a free continent.

Due to CYF's token's stunning performance and rapid expansion, major global investors have started investing in the project, such as wolf of Congo took notice of the early beta version of the CYF Token and invested immediately. In addition, CYF also is planning to add more bitcoin atm (CYF ATMs) all over Africa.

Potential holders and determined crypto enthusiasts must visit the following links for further information:

WebsiteTwitterTelegram


 Mark Hernandez tuya

Community Yielding Farm

+44 7310 564189

sales at cyf.finance

You just read:

CYF develops a community-driven token for African crypto traders.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.